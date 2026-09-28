UP Man ‘Files Complaint’ Against Lord Indra Over Heavy Rain, Asks DM To Use ‘Divine Contacts’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh man filed complaint against rain god Indra.

Heavy rains caused seven deaths, damage in Hardoi district.

Fifty-six people died statewide; relief efforts underway.

A man in Uttar Pradesh has found an unusual culprit for the relentless rain: Lord Indra, the Hindu god of rain.

Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Nevadda Paras village in Hardoi’s Mallawan block, filed a complaint against Indradev through the state’s public grievance portal, asking the district administration to use its “divine means of communication” to get the rain under control.

In his complaint submitted on September 26, Tiwari said heavy and intermittent rainfall had been disrupting normal life in the district for several hours, PTI reported.

‘I Don’t Know Indradev’s Mobile Number’

Tiwari said the rain had flooded roads, lanes and low-lying areas, making it difficult for people to leave their homes and affecting their daily work. The prolonged spell had also triggered concerns among farmers over possible crop damage.

Explaining his unusual request to the administration, Tiwari said he did not know Indradev’s mobile number.

“I do not know Indradev's mobile number. Therefore, I request the district magistrate to take this matter seriously and, through his divine means of communication, issue necessary directions to Indradev so that the rain can be controlled immediately and the people of the district can get relief,” he said in the complaint.

The complaint has since been widely shared on social media, with discussions around the disruption caused by the prolonged spell of rain over the weekend.

Seven Dead In Hardoi Amid Rain-Related Incidents

The unusual complaint came as heavy rainfall caused casualties and extensive damage in Hardoi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to an administration press note, seven people died and seven others were injured in Hardoi between September 25 and 27 in incidents linked to excessive rainfall, snakebites and other rain-related events.

Thirty cattle also died, while 330 houses were reported damaged.

Sandila tehsil was the worst-affected area, with two deaths, six injuries and damage to 87 houses, according to officials.

Additional District Magistrate Dipali Bhargava said five deaths were caused by excessive rainfall and two by snakebites. Administration and police teams were continuously engaged in relief and rescue operations.

Rescue Teams Deployed, Relief Camps Set Up

Several areas were inundated following the continuous rainfall, prompting rescue teams to evacuate residents from waterlogged localities and shift them to relief camps.

Officials said arrangements for food, drinking water, ration and accommodation had been made for affected families. Waterlogging was being cleared, while road and electricity services had been restored, Bhargava said.

The administration was maintaining a close watch on the situation, with teams visiting affected areas to assess damage and provide assistance.

The three-day spell of continuous rainfall affected large parts of Uttar Pradesh. Officials said at least 56 deaths were reported across the state during the period, underlining the severity of the prolonged weather event.