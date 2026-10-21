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English NewsCitiesUP Man Dies After Mobile Phone Battery Explodes While Riding Bike

UP Man Dies After Mobile Phone Battery Explodes While Riding Bike

According to his neighbour, Shailendra Kumar, Antal was returning to his village after dropping his mother at his maternal relatives’ home in Majra village when the incident took place.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 11:35 AM (IST)

A 40-year-old man died in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar after his mobile phone battery allegedly exploded while he was riding a motorcycle, causing him to lose control and fall on the road. He sustained serious injuries in the incident, which occurred near the city on Monday evening.

The deceased, identified as Vikas Antal, lived in Rahmatpur village and worked as a token attendant at Uttam Sugar Mill in Khaikheri. He is survived by his elderly parents, wife and two children -- a six-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son.

According to his neighbour, Shailendra Kumar, Antal was returning to his village after dropping his mother at his maternal relatives’ home in Majra village when the incident took place.

The mobile phone battery reportedly exploded near Vahlana Chowk, causing Antal to lose control of his motorcycle and fall. He suffered serious injuries, including a head injury.

Police personnel in the area rushed him to the district hospital for treatment. His family subsequently shifted him to Arogya Hospital for further medical care. However, he died at the private hospital after receiving initial treatment.

Khalapar police station in-charge Vijay Singh said Antal fell off his motorcycle after the reported battery explosion and sustained a severe head injury. He added that the exact cause of death would be determined after the post-mortem report is received.

Family Inconsolable After Man's Death

Antal’s death has left his family devastated. His elderly parents and wife were inconsolable following the loss, while his two young children have been left without their father.

His body was brought back to Rahmatpur village on Tuesday, leaving residents mourning his death.

Kumar described Antal as a well-mannered person and said he shared a close bond with him. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

The circumstances surrounding the reported mobile phone battery explosion remain unclear, and the precise cause of the incident has not yet been established.

Following the incident, Yashika Chauhan, wife of local MP Chandan Chauhan, visited the bereaved family. She met Antal’s father and other relatives, offered her condolences and assured them of all possible assistance.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Muzaffarnagar UP News
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