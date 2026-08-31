UP IAS Officer Divya Mittal Resigns After 13 Years: ‘Unforgettable Journey’ Ends

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IAS officer Divya Mittal resigned, ending her 13-year service.

Mittal, an IIT-IIM alumna, cited patriotism and public service.

Her tenure included significant development work in districts.

Her resignation led to swift, differing political party reactions.

Deoria (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer and former Deoria district magistrate Divya Mittal has resigned from the Indian Administrative Service, ending her 13-year stint in the civil services.

Mittal, a 2013-batch IAS officer, announced her decision in a post on X.

"Today, I have voluntarily resigned from the IAS, bringing to an end an unforgettable journey of 13 years," she said in her post. However, she did not cite any reason behind her decision to resign.

Reflecting on her journey, Mittal shared that she grew up in a modest environment with dreams of leading a good and successful life. After studying at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, she initially took a job in London but eventually returned to India.

"Even after achieving everything, something felt incomplete. The fact that I was not in my country troubled me," she wrote.

Later, when asked whether she will enter politics, or join any company, Mittal told PTI that she is yet to decide what she would be doing in future.

Mittal emphasised that her education, confidence, and ability to hold her head high anywhere in the world were her debts to the country, which she wanted to repay. "I returned and was fortunate enough to become an IAS officer," she said.

Looking back at her postings, she noted that Deoria taught her that "standing with what is right is not an option but a duty", while Mirzapur showed her that "the impossible is not a fact, but merely an opinion".

Mittal said that while working for needy families, persons with disabilities and farmers during her service, she realised that there was a human being behind every government file.

Originally from Rewari in Haryana, Mittal holds a BTech degree from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Bangalore. After working in London following her MBA, she decided to prepare for the UPSC examination.

She cleared the civil services examination in her second attempt in 2013, securing the 68th rank and joining the IAS. In her first attempt in 2012, she had qualified for the IPS.

Mittal served as district magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria before being posted as special secretary in the Uttar Pradesh government's Revenue Department.

During her tenure as Mirzapur district magistrate, she had gained widespread attention after tap water was brought for the first time to Lahuriadah, a remote hill village in Halia block, 75 years after Independence.

Locals remember her tenure in Deoria for her efforts in implementing government schemes at the grassroots level and for her decisive administrative actions.

"We have not yet received her resignation," a senior official told PTI, adding that appropriate action will be taken after they formally receive the letter.

Reacting to the development, UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi alleged that under the BJP's Yogi Adityanath government, honest and visionary officials are being humiliated.

"Caste-based discrimination is rampant in Yogi Adityanath's administration, which is driven by a casteist mindset, while sycophantic and corrupt officials hold prime postings," he said.

Awasthi also claimed that instead of focusing on work and development, the Yogi Adityanath government seeks to advance its own agenda through these officials.

"Officers feel stifled by the unethical pressure exerted by the BJP government leading to honest officers to quit their jobs, whereas corrupt officials, through sycophancy, have become the government's favoured 'eyes and ears'," he said.

He further claimed that this is because the BJP government's priority is not the state's development or providing employment to the people, but rather pursuing its own agenda of caste and religious polarisation -- a situation that leaves the administrative machinery, which entered service after swearing an oath to the Constitution, feeling suffocated by these unethical demands.

UP BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao said that there is "a lot of PR surrounding an IAS officer's resignation, yet it is not told that the resignation came after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi under the cover of darkness, so as to further 'Pappu's agenda' for the UP elections".

"Driven by a desire to always play the 'king', the officer found the role of joint secretary unappealing, as the natural career progression from DM should have been directly to commissioner," Umrao said in a post on X in Hindi.

He further alleged that narcissism and a craving for publicity ran so deep that the officer would inaugurate the Modi government's 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme claiming credit for the initiative while deliberately excluding the local MP.

"What was the reason that, in the districts where you were posted, you failed to get along with any of the public representatives and behaved like a king everywhere? After all, not all public representatives whom the people have elected two or three times can be bad," he said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)