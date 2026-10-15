‘When Women Are Empowered, Nation’s Future Is Bright’: Yogi Adityanath

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Adityanath stressed women's health and education empower national progress.

He criticized past governments neglecting girls' education and maternal health.

BJP government improved school facilities, reduced girls' dropout rates significantly.

Educational expansions strengthen girls' opportunities and Uttar Pradesh's future.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said a nation’s present is secure and its future bright when women are healthy, educated and empowered. Referring to Maa Bhagwati in her Skandamata form, he described the deity as a symbol of affection, motherly love and nourishment.

In a post on X, Adityanath said the worship of Maa Skandamata conveys the message that women’s health, education and empowerment are essential for the country’s progress.

He also criticised previous governments, alleging that before 2017, they focused on nurturing their political families instead of empowering girls. He claimed that maternal health and girls’ education had suffered due to neglect and corruption.

Yogi Adityanath Highlights Changes In Girls’ Education Since 2017

The chief minister said the BJP-led double-engine government had transformed the situation over the past nine and a half years. He said many girls had earlier been forced to leave school because of a lack of basic facilities.

According to Adityanath, the government has established a framework for women’s safety and welfare, covering different stages from a girl’s birth and education to safe motherhood.

He also alleged that poor hospital facilities, medicine shortages and inadequate arrangements for institutional deliveries under previous governments had pushed maternal and infant mortality rates to alarming levels.

School Facility Coverage Rises To Over 96%, Says CM

Adityanath said that under Operation Kayakalp, the coverage of basic facilities in primary schools had increased from 36% to more than 96%. He added that the school dropout rate had fallen from 20% to below 3%.

He also highlighted the role of Atal Residential Schools, where girls from workers’ families and disadvantaged sections are receiving modern residential education.

The expansion of educational facilities up to Class 12 in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas has also given girls greater opportunities to complete their schooling, he said.

‘Investment In Girls’ Education Strengthens State’s Future’

The chief minister said investment in girls’ education helps build their confidence and strengthens the future of Uttar Pradesh.

He reiterated that ensuring access to education, improving healthcare and empowering women were essential to securing the nation’s progress.