Sandeep-Saurabh Wedding: Kalyan Singh’s Family Invites These VVIPs, See Full List

The political family of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister late Kalyan Singh, popularly known as ‘Babooji’, is set to celebrate a wedding soon. Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh and his younger brother Saurabh Singh Verma are set to tie the knot, with preparations for their engagement and wedding ceremonies underway.

The prominent political family in Aligarh is currently gearing up for the double celebrations. BJP leader, former MP and former minister Rajveer Singh, popularly known as Raju Bhaiya, and former MLA Premlata Verma are set to host the engagement and wedding ceremonies of their two sons — Sandeep Singh, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister, and Saurabh Singh Verma, national president of the youth wing of the Akhil Bharatiya Lodhi Rajput Kalyan Mahasabha.

Engagement Ceremony At Raj Palace In Aligarh

The engagement ceremony of both brothers will be held on November 14 at the family residence and historic Raj Palace on the Atrauli-Aligarh road. Preparations at the palace are underway, with painting, decoration, repairs and arrangements for guests being finalised. The upcoming celebrations have also generated interest among residents of Atrauli and Aligarh, where the family has a longstanding political presence.

VIP Guests, Grand Feast Expected In Aligarh

Rajveer Singh and Premlata Verma are personally overseeing preparations for the engagement ceremony. Several senior politicians, administrative officials and industrialists from across the country and Uttar Pradesh are expected to attend the November 14 event.

Invitations are reportedly being sent personally and over the phone to VIP guests, Union ministers and chief ministers of various states.

The Kalyan Singh family has traditionally maintained a close connection with the public. Continuing this tradition, a large community feast is also being planned for local residents and party workers on the occasion of the engagement.

The local administration and police are also working on traffic and security arrangements in view of the expected VIP movement.

Wedding To Be Held In Delhi

Following the engagement, the brothers' wedding ceremonies are scheduled to take place in New Delhi.

According to the current plan, the engagement will be held on November 14 at Raj Palace in Aligarh, while the wedding is expected to take place on November 27 at a five-star hotel in the national capital.

Sources said the wedding date could be changed by a day depending on the auspicious timing and convenience of guests. However, preparations are currently being made with November 27 as the tentative date.

A grand reception is also expected to be organised in Lucknow and New Delhi two to three days after the wedding.

PM Modi Among Leaders Expected To Be Invited

The political stature of late Kalyan Singh within the BJP and the wider Sangh Parivar is expected to bring several prominent political figures to the wedding celebrations.

According to the plans mentioned by sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among the central leaders expected to be invited.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP office-bearers and members of the state Cabinet are also expected to attend.

Chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, as well as lieutenant governors of Union territories and other senior leaders are also expected to be part of the celebrations.

A separate reception is reportedly being discussed in Delhi for Union leaders, MPs and other national-level VIPs based in Lutyens' Delhi. A grand reception is also expected in Lucknow two to three days after the wedding, with members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, senior bureaucrats, judicial figures and leaders from different political parties likely to be invited.

Sandeep, Saurabh Carry Forward Kalyan Singh’s Legacy

The wedding celebrations also hold political and social significance for the family as both brothers are active in their respective fields.

Sandeep Singh was elected MLA from the Atrauli Assembly constituency for a second consecutive term and currently serves as Uttar Pradesh's Basic Education Minister with independent charge.

Saurabh Singh Verma is active in organisational and social initiatives and serves as the national president of the youth wing of the Akhil Bharatiya Lodhi Rajput Kalyan Mahasabha. He has also been involved in social service and initiatives aimed at connecting with young people.

Residents of Atrauli and Aligarh said this is the first major double celebration in the family since the death of ‘Babooji’. Preparations have already begun at the family's ancestral residence in Atrauli and Raj Palace in Aligarh, with local workers also starting arrangements, including setting up welcome gates for the celebrations.