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English NewsCitiesRanchi BIT Mesra M.Sc Student Found Dead In Hostel; Diary Entries Point To Family Stress

Ranchi BIT Mesra M.Sc Student Found Dead In Hostel; Diary Entries Point To Family Stress

Police are investigating the death of BIT Mesra M.Sc student Anjali after she was found dead in Hostel No. 9, with a diary recovered from the scene.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • M.Sc student found dead at BIT Mesra hostel.
  • Police launched probe, found diary indicating family stress.
  • No suicide note; post-mortem report awaited for cause.
  • Follows another student hostel death in Ranchi earlier.

An M.Sc student was found dead at Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra in Ranchi, late Friday night, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The incident came to light on Friday night when police received information that the student, Anjali, had been found dead at the hostel. A team from the BIT police station subsequently reached the spot and took custody of the body.

Police said necessary inquiries were conducted at the scene and an investigation was launched to determine the circumstances leading to the student's death.

No Suicide Note Found, Diary Recovered

According to police, no suicide note was recovered from the scene. However, investigators found a diary belonging to Anjali.

Police said some entries in the diary indicate that the student had been under stress over family-related problems. Investigators are examining whether this could have had any bearing on the incident.

However, police have not treated the diary entries as establishing the cause of death. The circumstances surrounding the student's death are still being investigated.

The diary is among the material being examined by investigators as they seek to establish what happened before Anjali was found dead.

Police Examine Evidence At Hostel

Investigators are also examining evidence collected from the hostel and the circumstances in which the student was found.

Police said they are looking into all aspects of the case and are trying to establish the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said the exact cause of death will become clear only after the post-mortem report is received.

The investigation will also take into account the evidence recovered from the scene and the contents of the student's diary.

Earlier Hostel Death In Ranchi

Anjali's death comes against the backdrop of another incident involving a female student at a hostel in Ranchi earlier this year.

In June, a 19-year-old student died after falling from the fourth floor of a girls' hostel in the Lalpur area.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Anjali's death at BIT Mesra. At this stage, the authorities have not established a final cause of death.

The investigation is also examining the events immediately preceding the incident, while the post-mortem findings are awaited.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the student found dead at BIT Mesra?

An M.Sc student named Anjali was found dead at Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra in Ranchi.

Where did the incident involving the student's death occur?

The incident took place at Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra in Ranchi, where the M.Sc student Anjali was found deceased at the hostel.

Was a suicide note found at the scene?

No suicide note was recovered from the scene by police. However, investigators did find a diary belonging to Anjali.

What did the recovered diary indicate?

Entries in Anjali's diary indicated that she had been under stress over family-related problems. Investigators are examining if this is relevant to her death.

Has the cause of Anjali's death been determined?

The exact cause of Anjali's death has not yet been established. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report and continuing their investigation.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
RANCHI BIT Mesra
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