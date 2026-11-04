Blast Damages Railway Track Near India-Pakistan Border In Rajasthan, Train Services Suspended

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Explosion damaged railway track, suspending train services in Rajasthan.

Blast damaged track structure, creating a two-foot deep crater.

Security agencies responded, investigating incident; no RDX link established.

Forensic teams examining site to ascertain explosion's precise cause.

An explosion on a railway line in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, close to the India-Pakistan border, has triggered a security investigation and disrupted train operations in the area. Authorities suspended services between Anupgarh and Suratgarh after the blast damaged parts of the railway track.

The incident occurred near the 50 GB point on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh section, where the explosion damaged two concrete pillars supporting the track and several railway sleepers. A crater measuring nearly two feet deep was also found beneath the railway line.

The blast reportedly occurred around 9.45 pm, approximately 45 minutes after a train travelling from Anupgarh to Suratgarh had passed through the stretch at around 9 pm. The sound of the explosion was reportedly audible up to 200 metres away.

Security Agencies Rush To Blast Site

The incident prompted a response from multiple security and investigative agencies. Personnel from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), dog squad, other security agencies and the Railways reached the location to examine the damage and collect evidence.

A team of security personnel arrived at the site around 2 am. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and railway officials also inspected the affected section and confirmed damage to two track sleepers.

Train services between Anupgarh and Suratgarh were suspended until 9 am as a precautionary measure while authorities assessed the condition of the track.

Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan: Two cement pillars supporting railway tracks damaged in a suspected blast near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line. An FSL team is being called to the spot to examine the evidence. It is too early to ascertain the exact nature of the incident. There is no established link with the 7.5 kg RDX recently recovered in the border region. An investigation is underway: SP Sri Ganganagar, Harishankar (Picture: Sri Ganganagar Police) — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026

Police Rule Out Link To Recently Seized RDX

Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police Harishankar said two cement pillars supporting the railway track had been damaged in a suspected blast near 50 GB village. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to examine the site and collect evidence.

"It is too early to ascertain the exact nature of the incident. There is no established link with the 7.5 kg RDX recently recovered in the border region. An investigation is underway," the SP said.

He added that the forensic team and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were on their way to the location. The police said the precise cause of the damage could only be established after their examination and cautioned against drawing conclusions before the investigation was completed.

Investigation Underway To Establish Cause

The SP said he and his team had already inspected the affected stretch, where railway officials were also present. Investigators are examining the scene to determine what caused the damage and whether the track was deliberately targeted.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Ramsinghpur Police Station. Authorities are continuing their investigation, with forensic examination expected to help establish the nature and cause of the blast.