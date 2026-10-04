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English NewsCitiesRajasthan Heatwave: Temperatures Near 42°C In October As Monsoon Bids Farewell

Rajasthan Heatwave: Temperatures Near 42°C In October As Monsoon Bids Farewell

According to residents, such intense heat in October is being witnessed in Rajasthan after a long time.

Written By : Mohd Moin |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 10:14 AM (IST)

With the monsoon having withdrawn from Rajasthan, intense heat has returned to the state, with temperatures once again nearing 42°C despite it being October.

In the last 24 hours, Pilani in Jhunjhunu district recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6°C. Several other districts, including Barmer, Jaisalmer and Churu, also recorded maximum temperatures above 40°C.

The maximum temperature in the state capital Jaipur was recorded at 37.4°C. The intense heat in October has made life difficult for residents across several parts of Rajasthan. The monsoon has already withdrawn from the state.

According to residents, such intense heat in October is being witnessed in Rajasthan after a long time.

The state has received around 25 per cent less rainfall this year, while several districts are facing drought-like conditions.

Published at : 04 Oct 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Barmer IMD Rajasthan Heatwave Jaipur Temperature
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