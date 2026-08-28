Pune Man Kills Son Over Demand For Mutton During Shravan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pune man beaten to death by father over food.

Son demanded non-veg meal during Shravan, sparking argument.

Father arrested; mother held for alleged cover-up.

Victim's alcohol addiction often led to family disputes.

A shocking incident has come to light from Pune’s Warje-Malwadi area, where a 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his father following a dispute over his demand for non-vegetarian food during the Shravan month.

The deceased, identified as Mahesh Bhagwat Gaikwad, allegedly returned home in an intoxicated state and insisted that his family prepare mutton kalvan, a meat-based curry.

The argument reportedly escalated after his family told him that they were not cooking non-vegetarian food because of Shravan. Police allege that Mahesh’s father then attacked him repeatedly on the head and face, resulting in his death.

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Case Filed On Brother’s Complaint

The incident reportedly took place between around 10:30 pm on August 24 and 4 am on August 25 in the Ramnagar area of Warje-Malwadi. Mahesh’s brother later approached the police, following which a case was registered at the Warje-Malwadi police station.

Police have arrested Mahesh’s father, Bhagwat Suryabhan Gaikwad, 64, and his mother, Parvati Bhagwat Gaikwad, 60, in connection with the case.

According to police, Mahesh struggled with alcohol addiction and did not have a job. He would frequently return to his parents’ home after drinking alcohol to have his meals, and his drinking and demands for non-vegetarian food often led to arguments with his father.

Father-Son Dispute Escalates Over Mutton Curry

Police said Mahesh arrived at his parents’ home drunk on the night of August 24 and insisted that mutton kalvan be prepared. However, his family told him that non-vegetarian food was not being cooked during Shravan.

Despite being told about the family’s decision, Mahesh allegedly continued to insist on his demand. The disagreement soon turned into a heated argument between him and his father.

The father allegedly assaulted Mahesh on his face and head in anger. The injuries sustained during the assault proved fatal, according to police.

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Mother Also Arrested Over Alleged Cover-Up

Police said Mahesh’s mother allegedly did not immediately inform anyone about his death despite knowing what had happened, in an attempt to protect her husband.

She has also been accused of destroying evidence linked to the incident. Police therefore named her as an accused in the case and arrested her along with her husband.

Mahesh had married around 10 years ago, but his alcohol addiction and lack of employment reportedly led to his wife leaving with their two children to her parental home. The couple later divorced. Mahesh had subsequently been living alone and would visit his parents’ house for food.

The Warje-Malwadi police are continuing their investigation, while the arrested couple are being questioned.