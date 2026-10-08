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English NewsCitiesPeople Didn't Get To Cast Votes: Mamata's Allegation On Nandigram Polls

People Didn't Get To Cast Votes: Mamata's Allegation On Nandigram Polls

Voting for the bypolls in both high-profile constituencies, Nandigram and Rejinagar, was held on October 6. The votes will be counted on October 9.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 03:39 PM (IST)

Ahead of the bypoll results in West Bengal’s two Assembly constituencies -- Nandigram and Rejinagar -- TMC president Mamata Banerjee has levelled serious allegations against the BJP. The former chief minister claimed that no by-election was actually held and alleged irregularities involving EVMs.

Addressing the media in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “Your police conducted raids, and the police themselves pressed the buttons. People were stopped from voting and their Aadhaar cards were taken away. All parties have said the same thing. I have not witnessed it myself. There was no election. Even before the election, BJP leaders were predicting that they would win by a certain number of votes. This is what I call a ‘raid vote’, a vote of loot.”

What Did The CM Say About The Results?

Voting for the bypolls in both high-profile constituencies, Nandigram and Rejinagar, was held on October 6. The votes will be counted on October 9.

The BJP has claimed that it will win Nandigram by 50,000 votes and also emerge victorious in Rejinagar.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said, “We will win both seats. We will win Nandigram by a big margin. In Rejinagar too, the BJP has secured the votes required for victory.”

In the Assembly elections, Suvendu Adhikari had won from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur. He defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. He later resigned from the Nandigram seat.

Who Is Contesting In Rejinagar?

Voter turnout stood at 79.39 per cent in Nandigram and 78.42 per cent in Rejinagar. The Rejinagar seat fell vacant after AJUP chief Humayun Kabir resigned. The AJUP has fielded his son, Ghulam Nabi Azad, from the constituency.

Humayun Kabir had won both Rejinagar and Naoda in the 2026 Assembly elections. He subsequently resigned from the Rejinagar seat.

The BJP has fielded Sakharav Sarkar, while the TMC has nominated Rabiul Alam Chowdhury. The rebel TMC faction has fielded Safiuzzaman Sheikh, the Congress has nominated Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi and the CPI(M) has fielded Syed Asad Ali.

Who Is Contesting In Nandigram?

In Nandigram, the BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, a former aide of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Sanchita Pradhan De, the candidate of the TMC faction led by Mamata Banerjee, withdrew her nomination after meeting Adhikari. Following her withdrawal, Mamata Banerjee extended support to Congress candidate Milan Pradhan.

Pradhan was arrested by the police but was later granted bail. The rival TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has fielded Mohammad Eteshamul Haque.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal Nandigram Bypoll
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