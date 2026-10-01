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English NewsCitiesLocals Oppose CJP Protest In Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Heated Exchange With Organisers

Locals Oppose CJP Protest In Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Heated Exchange With Organisers

Police said Shivaji Park is a designated silence zone surrounded by residential areas, raising concerns over noise pollution.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 10:56 AM (IST)

Locals in Mumbai's Shivaji Park opposed a planned protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday, leading to a heated exchange between residents and the organisation's coordinators.

Local residents did not allow CJP workers to speak during the confrontation. A video of the heated argument between the residents and CJP coordinators has gone viral on social media. CJP has announced a protest at Shivaji Park on October 2, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The organisation has also called for a 'Jail Bharo' movement on October 2.

However, local residents have opposed the proposed agitation at Shivaji Park.

Police Deny Permission For CJP Protest

The police have not granted CJP permission to hold the protest at Shivaji Park. Police cited existing High Court directions, the absence of mandatory civic permission and the possibility of traffic disruption while rejecting the request.

An application seeking permission for the protest led by Abhijit Dipke was submitted by social activist Ajinkya Shinde on September 26. In a formal letter issued by the Shivaji Park police station, the police said that under existing High Court orders and state government guidelines, the police department does not have the authority to grant permission for public gatherings at the ground.

The letter also stated that the applicant had failed to submit the mandatory permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for use of the ground.

Police Cite Shivaji Park's 'Silence Zone' Status

Police said Shivaji Park is a designated silence zone surrounded by residential areas, raising concerns over noise pollution.

Officials also said the proposed protest could lead to heavy traffic congestion and affect the movement of emergency vehicles, including ambulances, to several major hospitals in the surrounding area.

The organisers were advised to explore alternative venues in Mumbai. Police said that if a fresh application is submitted for another location, the competent authority will consider it in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shivaji Park Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest
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