Mumbai Coastal Road Crash: 3 Killed, 1 Critical After BMW Plunges From Bridge

Three people were killed and another was critically injured after a speeding BMW crashed and plunged from a bridge on Mumbai’s Coastal Road in the early hours of Sunday. The accident took place at around 5:20 am.

BMW Crashes While Heading Towards Haji Ali

According to the Coastal Road Control Room, the black BMW was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when it met with an accident. Preliminary information indicated that speeding may have been a factor in the crash.

Mumbai Police said the car subsequently fell from a bridge on the Coastal Road. Four people were inside the BMW at the time of the accident.

Three occupants of the car died at the spot, while the fourth, an unidentified 20-year-old man, suffered critical injuries.

The injured man was taken to a hospital and admitted to the trauma ward, where he is undergoing treatment.

Mumbai Police confirmed that all three deceased were occupants of the BMW. Further details about their identities and the exact circumstances leading to the crash are awaited.