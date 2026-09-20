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English NewsCitiesMumbai Coastal Road Crash: 3 Killed, 1 Critical After BMW Plunges From Bridge

Mumbai Coastal Road Crash: 3 Killed, 1 Critical After BMW Plunges From Bridge

The black BMW was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when it met with an accident. Preliminary information indicated that speeding may have been a factor in the crash.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 10:03 AM (IST)

Three people were killed and another was critically injured after a speeding BMW crashed and plunged from a bridge on Mumbai’s Coastal Road in the early hours of Sunday. The accident took place at around 5:20 am.

BMW Crashes While Heading Towards Haji Ali

According to the Coastal Road Control Room, the black BMW was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when it met with an accident. Preliminary information indicated that speeding may have been a factor in the crash.

Mumbai Police said the car subsequently fell from a bridge on the Coastal Road. Four people were inside the BMW at the time of the accident.

Three occupants of the car died at the spot, while the fourth, an unidentified 20-year-old man, suffered critical injuries.

The injured man was taken to a hospital and admitted to the trauma ward, where he is undergoing treatment.

Mumbai Police confirmed that all three deceased were occupants of the BMW. Further details about their identities and the exact circumstances leading to the crash are awaited.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Sep 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
BMW Accident Mumbai Coastal Road Crash
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