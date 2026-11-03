Banke Bihari Temple Changes VIP Darshan Rules, Registration Slip Now Mandatory

The Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has introduced changes to its VIP darshan system, making registration and a valid slip mandatory for all visitors seeking access under the VIP protocol.

Under the revised arrangement, even devotees accompanying temple priests (sewayat Goswamis), including their patrons and other distinguished visitors, will have to register and obtain a slip before being allowed VIP darshan of the deity.

Two separate staff members have been deployed near Gate Number 4 to manage registrations under the VIP protocol. One employee will register visitors arriving through the police, while the other will handle devotees brought by the sewayat Goswamis and issue them the required slips.

After completing the registration process, VIP visitors will be allowed to proceed towards the deity through the barricaded queue at Exit Gate Number 4.