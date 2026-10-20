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English NewsCitiesMan Held For Spreading Misinformation About Toll In Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede

Man Held For Spreading Misinformation About Toll In Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede

"We are concerned over the circulation of false information on social media. Some people claimed that 60 people had died in the incident," a senior officer said.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 01:19 PM (IST)

Kolkata: The STF of West Bengal Police arrested a man from Cooch Behar district for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media about the toll in the Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede three days ago, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Nineteen people were killed and 25 injured in a stampede at the Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening.

"We have arrested a person for spreading misinformation about the toll in the Chorbagan pandal mishap. He was picked up from his residence on Monday. We will not tolerate any attempt that could disrupt law and order in the state," the officer told PTI.

The arrested person, Ainul Haque, is a permanent resident of Cooch Behar, he said.

"We are concerned over the circulation of false information on social media. Some people claimed that 60 people had died in the incident," the officer said.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Oct 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Kolkata News
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