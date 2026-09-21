Social media influencer Mahesh Mote was allegedly humiliated by workers from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party.
MNS Worker Smears Influencer With Ink, Forces To Prostrate Before Raj Thackeray Photo Over Reel
Mahesh Mote was allegedly detained by MNS workers in Pune after a reel that the party claimed contained abusive remarks against Raj Thackeray.
- MNS workers humiliated influencer Mote for mocking party chief.
- Mote's face smeared, forced apology for mocking Raj Thackeray.
- MNS leader confirmed
- Mote apologised tearfully; police action on MNS workers unconfirmed.
A social media influencer in Maharashtra was allegedly humiliated by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers over a reel that the party claimed mocked its chief Raj Thackeray.
Mahesh Mote was reportedly caught by MNS workers in Pune and taken to the party’s public relations office. Videos that surfaced after the incident showed black ink smeared across his face, while he was made to prostrate before a photograph of Raj Thackeray.
Mote was also allegedly forced to perform sit-ups with slippers placed on his head and record an apology video. The footage showed him crying as he apologised to Thackeray and MNS workers.
Influencer Apologises To Raj Thackeray
In the video, Mote said he had inadvertently made inappropriate remarks about Raj Thackeray as well as Shubham Jagdale and other MNS office-bearers.
“I inadvertently said something wrong about Raj Saheb, and I also mistakenly spoke inappropriately about Shubham Dada and other MNS office-bearers. Today, I deeply regret my mistake,” Mote said in the apology video.
With folded hands, he offered an “unconditional” apology and pleaded with the MNS workers not to harass him further. Mote was visibly distressed and in tears while making the statement.
MNS Leader Details ‘MNS Style’ Action
Shubham Jagdale, the MNS sub-divisional president for the Hadapsar Assembly constituency, alleged that Mote had used extremely abusive language against Raj Thackeray in a video posted around 15 days earlier.
According to Jagdale, Mote had been in Kerala for around 15-20 days. MNS workers allegedly learnt that he had returned to Pune and was in the Katraj area before reaching a park there and taking him to the MNS public relations office.
Jagdale said Mote was given “Mahaprasad” at the office, using the term as a reference to the party’s alleged method of dealing with people who insult its chief. He later described the action as “MNS style” and said anyone making similar remarks against Raj Thackeray would receive the same response.
The videos and accounts cited in reports show Mote apologising after the alleged incident. The reports do not establish whether police have registered a case or taken action against the MNS workers involved.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was involved in the incident with the social media influencer?
Why was Mahesh Mote targeted by MNS workers?
MNS workers claimed Mote posted a reel mocking their chief, Raj Thackeray. He was also accused of using abusive language against Thackeray.
What actions did the MNS workers take against Mahesh Mote?
They allegedly smeared black ink on his face, made him prostrate before a photo of Raj Thackeray, forced him to do sit-ups, and record an apology video.
What did Mahesh Mote apologize for in the video?
Mote apologized for inadvertently making inappropriate remarks about Raj Thackeray and other MNS office-bearers. He expressed deep regret for his mistake.