MNS Worker Smears Influencer With Ink, Forces To Prostrate Before Raj Thackeray Photo Over Reel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MNS workers humiliated influencer Mote for mocking party chief.

Mote's face smeared, forced apology for mocking Raj Thackeray.

MNS leader confirmed

Mote apologised tearfully; police action on MNS workers unconfirmed.

A social media influencer in Maharashtra was allegedly humiliated by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers over a reel that the party claimed mocked its chief Raj Thackeray.

Mahesh Mote was reportedly caught by MNS workers in Pune and taken to the party’s public relations office. Videos that surfaced after the incident showed black ink smeared across his face, while he was made to prostrate before a photograph of Raj Thackeray.

Mote was also allegedly forced to perform sit-ups with slippers placed on his head and record an apology video. The footage showed him crying as he apologised to Thackeray and MNS workers.

Influencer Apologises To Raj Thackeray

In the video, Mote said he had inadvertently made inappropriate remarks about Raj Thackeray as well as Shubham Jagdale and other MNS office-bearers.

“I inadvertently said something wrong about Raj Saheb, and I also mistakenly spoke inappropriately about Shubham Dada and other MNS office-bearers. Today, I deeply regret my mistake,” Mote said in the apology video.

With folded hands, he offered an “unconditional” apology and pleaded with the MNS workers not to harass him further. Mote was visibly distressed and in tears while making the statement.

MNS Leader Details ‘MNS Style’ Action

Shubham Jagdale, the MNS sub-divisional president for the Hadapsar Assembly constituency, alleged that Mote had used extremely abusive language against Raj Thackeray in a video posted around 15 days earlier.

According to Jagdale, Mote had been in Kerala for around 15-20 days. MNS workers allegedly learnt that he had returned to Pune and was in the Katraj area before reaching a park there and taking him to the MNS public relations office.

Jagdale said Mote was given “Mahaprasad” at the office, using the term as a reference to the party’s alleged method of dealing with people who insult its chief. He later described the action as “MNS style” and said anyone making similar remarks against Raj Thackeray would receive the same response.

The videos and accounts cited in reports show Mote apologising after the alleged incident. The reports do not establish whether police have registered a case or taken action against the MNS workers involved.