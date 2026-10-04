India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesLucknow: Man Killed With Scissors By Friend During Ludo Game Dispute

Lucknow: Man Killed With Scissors By Friend During Ludo Game Dispute

The victim, identified as Rahul Awasthi, was playing Ludo with his friends near Purnia bridge when an argument broke out between him and his friend Pradeep over an unspecified issue.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 10:52 AM (IST)

A 32-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friend with a pair of scissors during a dispute while playing Ludo in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. The incident took place in the Aliganj police station area on Saturday evening.

The victim, identified as Rahul Awasthi, was playing Ludo with his friends near Purnia bridge when an argument broke out between him and his friend Pradeep over an unspecified issue.

As the dispute escalated, Pradeep allegedly picked up a pair of scissors from a massage shop on the nearby pavement and repeatedly stabbed Rahul in the chest and abdomen.

Rahul, a resident of Gairoli in Sitapur, worked as a pickup vehicle driver in Lucknow. He sustained multiple injuries and collapsed on the road.

His family members rushed him to the KGMU Trauma Centre, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Detain Accused

Following the incident, police detained the accused, Pradeep, and are questioning him to determine what led to the fatal attack. Police said further action would be taken after receiving a written complaint from the victim's family and a case would be registered against the accused.

Rahul's family has alleged that although police reached the spot after being informed about the incident, an ambulance was not called immediately. They claimed Rahul remained injured on the road for a considerable period and that his life could have been saved had he been taken to hospital in time.

Police have rejected the allegation, saying Rahul was taken to hospital immediately. However, officials said he had suffered severe injuries.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 04 Oct 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP Crime UP News Lucknow Murder
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Rajasthan Heatwave: Temperatures Near 42°C In October As Monsoon Bids Farewell
Rajasthan Heatwave: Temperatures Near 42°C In October As Monsoon Bids Farewell
Cities
Bihar MLC Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Tussle Deepens, Allies Face Off On 6 Seats
Bihar MLC Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Tussle Deepens, Allies Face Off On 6 Seats
Cities
Mumbai: Man Attacked With Knife Over Free Fire Game ID Dispute, 3 Arrested
Mumbai: Man Attacked With Knife Over Free Fire Game ID Dispute, 3 Arrested
Cities
Rs 10,000 Fine For No PUC? Haryana-NCR Tightens Fuel Rules
Rs 10,000 Fine For No PUC? Haryana-NCR Tightens Fuel Rules
Advertisement

Videos

ASIAN GAMES: Abhishek Sharma Shines as India Defeats Pakistan by 19 Runs for Cricket Gold
ASIAN GAMES: India Beats Pakistan in Cricket Final to Claim Gold Medal
NOIDA SHOCKER: 25-Year-Old Dies After Falling From High-Rise in Sector 94
WAR UPDATE: Kharkiv Hit by Russian Strikes Across Three Areas, Casualties Reported
DUBAI-TEL AVIV FLIGHT: New Probe Details Emerge on Co-Pilot Hamam Al-Hammami Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget