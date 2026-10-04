Lucknow: Man Killed With Scissors By Friend During Ludo Game Dispute

A 32-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friend with a pair of scissors during a dispute while playing Ludo in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. The incident took place in the Aliganj police station area on Saturday evening.

The victim, identified as Rahul Awasthi, was playing Ludo with his friends near Purnia bridge when an argument broke out between him and his friend Pradeep over an unspecified issue.

As the dispute escalated, Pradeep allegedly picked up a pair of scissors from a massage shop on the nearby pavement and repeatedly stabbed Rahul in the chest and abdomen.

Rahul, a resident of Gairoli in Sitapur, worked as a pickup vehicle driver in Lucknow. He sustained multiple injuries and collapsed on the road.

His family members rushed him to the KGMU Trauma Centre, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Detain Accused

Following the incident, police detained the accused, Pradeep, and are questioning him to determine what led to the fatal attack. Police said further action would be taken after receiving a written complaint from the victim's family and a case would be registered against the accused.

Rahul's family has alleged that although police reached the spot after being informed about the incident, an ambulance was not called immediately. They claimed Rahul remained injured on the road for a considerable period and that his life could have been saved had he been taken to hospital in time.

Police have rejected the allegation, saying Rahul was taken to hospital immediately. However, officials said he had suffered severe injuries.