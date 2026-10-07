Planning To Visit Kainchi Dham? Check New Rules As 50K Devotees Visit Shrine Over Weekend

A massive turnout of devotees at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand last weekend has prompted the state administration to work on a permanent crowd-management mechanism. More than 50,000 devotees reportedly visited the Neem Karoli Baba shrine over the weekend. The surge in visitors comes amid growing interest in Neem Karoli Baba, with the devotional film Hanuman Ansh, based on his life, also drawing significant attention. The increased popularity is now being reflected in the rising footfall at Kainchi Dham, according to an AajTak report.

The unprecedented crowd put additional pressure on roads, parking facilities and arrangements within the temple complex. Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat chaired a meeting with officials to discuss measures related to traffic management, parking, visitor capacity, shuttle services, accommodation, security and the Shipra River.

Mandatory Registration Of Devotees Proposed

One of the key proposals under consideration is advance registration for devotees visiting Kainchi Dham.

Officials believe prior information about the expected number of visitors would help the administration plan traffic movement, parking, shuttle services, security arrangements and crowd management inside the temple.

The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police will jointly submit a recommendation to the state government seeking mandatory registration. However, officials clarified that the proposal is still under consideration and will require the government's approval.

A tentative daily limit of 20,000 to 25,000 devotees was also discussed. Officials said the number is not final and could be revised depending on available infrastructure and ground conditions.

The proposed system is aimed at preventing congestion on the Bhowali-Almora highway, an important route connecting Almora and other hill districts such as Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.

Officials said regulating the number of visitors to Kainchi Dham is necessary not only to manage the temple premises but also to ensure smooth traffic movement across the wider road network.

Separate Entry And Exit Routes Planned

The administration has also agreed to create separate entry and exit points at the temple.

A one-way movement system for devotees is expected to reduce crowding and make movement inside the shrine more organised. Officials also believe the arrangement could facilitate emergency evacuation, particularly given the large number of elderly devotees, women and children visiting the temple.

Crowd-management meetings will now be held ahead of every weekend at the SDM, CO and ARTO levels.

Officials will assess expected footfall, parking requirements, shuttle arrangements and the need for traffic diversions. If visitor numbers rise significantly, shuttle services could be operated from Bhowali and nearby areas with support from KMOU and the Transport Department.

Hotel Bookings And Bike Taxis To Be Monitored

The administration has advised devotees to arrange accommodation before travelling to Kainchi Dham.

Officials said visitors who start looking for hotels or homestays only after reaching the area can contribute to additional traffic and parking pressure. Hotel bookings may also be monitored as part of the proposed crowd-management system.

Action has also been ordered against motorcycles being used as taxis and private bikes being rented out commercially in violation of regulations.

Shipra River Safety Also On Agenda

Officials also discussed measures to protect the religious significance and safety of the Shipra River.

Monitoring of the river area will be strengthened, with the Forest Department likely to be involved in enforcement. Action may be taken against those violating restrictions, including people using the riverbank as a picnic spot.

The administration's proposed measures are aimed at ensuring that the growing popularity of Kainchi Dham does not overwhelm the infrastructure around the shrine and surrounding hill roads.