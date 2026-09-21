IIT Bombay Suspends Dean Amid Student Suicide Probe, Apologises For Earlier Statement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IIT Bombay suspended Dean Doolla over student's suicide.

Institute apologised for earlier statements, Doolla named in FIR.

Wakode's family alleged harassment; Mumbai Crime Branch investigating case.

Doolla remains professor; faculty and students express support.

IIT Bombay has suspended Dean of Student Affairs Professor Suryanarayana Doolla with immediate effect amid the investigation into the death by suicide of second-year student Sahil Wakode.

IIT Bombay Director Shirish B Kedare informed students of the decision in an email, saying any further action against Doolla would be taken after the investigation.

Doolla, who was the invigilator during the examination in which Wakode was allegedly found using a mobile phone, was named in an FIR filed by the student's family. He will continue to serve as a professor and head of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, according to reports.

IIT Bombay Apologises For Earlier Statement

The institute also apologised for its earlier communication about the circumstances preceding Wakode’s death.

“We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil,” IIT Bombay said.

It added that the details and circumstances leading up to the incident remained subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. The institute acknowledged that it was inappropriate to characterise events preceding Wakode’s death before they had been established through the investigative process.

In its September 19 statement, IIT Bombay had said Wakode was found using a mobile phone during an examination and had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers. The institute had also said that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him and that he was counselled by the instructor and Head of Department.

The institute has now acknowledged that details surrounding the events before Wakode’s death should remain subject to the ongoing investigation.

Family Alleges Harassment, Caste-Based Remarks

Wakode’s family subsequently filed a police complaint alleging harassment and caste-based remarks against the student. An FIR was registered naming Doolla and other institute officials. The case was later transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch for investigation.

The allegations made by the family have not been established. IIT Bombay’s latest statement also said that the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death remain under investigation.

Students had protested on campus and demanded action against officials, including Doolla. The suspension of his deanship was among the developments following the protests. However, student groups have said they wanted action against Doolla as a professor as well, rather than only his removal from the administrative post.

Faculty Forum Defends Professor Doolla

The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has expressed solidarity with Doolla, saying he was performing his duties according to institutional rules.

According to the forum, Doolla was invigilating the mid-semester examination from 11 am to 1 pm on September 18 when he allegedly found a student using a smartphone without authorisation. The forum described this as academic malpractice.

It said Doolla reported the incident to the institute authorities as required under the approved procedure.

“We strongly express our solidarity with our colleague Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was discharging his duties in line with the institute’s Senate-approved academic policies currently in force,” the Faculty Forum said, while also expressing condolences to Wakode’s family.

Students Rally Behind Doolla

A section of IIT Bombay students, particularly those from the Energy Science and Engineering department, has also expressed support for Doolla.

In a statement shared on social media, students said they rejected what they described as false allegations against the professor. They also argued that his suspension or resignation could be portrayed as confirmation of allegations that he had made casteist remarks.

The competing claims from Wakode’s family, students and the Faculty Forum remain part of a case that is now under investigation.

The latest developments mark a significant shift from IIT Bombay’s initial account, with the institute now acknowledging that conclusions about the events preceding Wakode’s death should not have been presented before the investigation established the facts.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI