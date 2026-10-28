Himachal Govt Announces Karwa Chauth Holiday For All

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a special holiday for the people of the state on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. In a significant decision, the state government has extended the holiday benefit, which was earlier largely available only to women, to men as well.

The move will allow both husbands and wives to spend the festival together with their families. The decision is expected to bring cheer to households, giving people a break from their daily work commitments and busy schedules.

Karwa Chauth Holiday Earlier Restricted To Women

Following the chief minister's announcement, October 29 will be observed as a public holiday across Himachal Pradesh on account of Karwa Chauth.

Earlier, the holiday was primarily granted to women employees. Under the revised arrangement, both men and women will be able to celebrate the festival together.

All government offices across the state will remain closed on October 29. The holiday will also apply to government and private schools and colleges, according to the announcement.

Women traditionally observe a nirjala fast, abstaining from both food and water from sunrise until the moon appears at night. The fast is broken after the moon is sighted and the customary rituals are performed.