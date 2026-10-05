Influencer Arrested Over Objectionable Reel Featuring Mahatma Gandhi's Image

A 47-year-old social media content creator has been arrested in Gujarat's Surat for allegedly posting an objectionable Reel involving a Rs 500 currency note bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi.

The accused has been identified as Simran Patel, a resident of Adajan, who has around one million followers on Instagram, according to Surat Police. Police said she uploaded the video on her social media accounts between 1 pm and 6 pm on October 1, a day before Gandhi Jayanti.

The Surat Police shared news of the arrest on X, posting a before-and-after video. The first part showed Patel handling the currency note in the Reel, while the second showed her after her arrest in handcuffs.

Police also released footage in which Patel is seen apologising for the video. According to the police, the Reel featured inappropriate visuals and gestures involving the image of Mahatma Gandhi.

Complaint Led To Police Action

The action followed a complaint by social worker Dharmesh Gami, who approached the Surat Crime Branch over Patel's Reel.

Police subsequently registered a case against her under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which relates to the publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form.

The police have also appealed to people not to upload or circulate content that could potentially create social tension or disturb communal harmony.

According to the police, Patel moved to Surat after her marriage around 17 years ago. She has been regularly creating and posting short videos on social media.

Police said Patel has studied up to Class 12.