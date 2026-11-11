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English NewsCitiesFormer Punjab Police DSP Convicted In 32-Year-Old Amrik Singh Kidnapping Case

Former Punjab Police DSP Convicted In 32-Year-Old Amrik Singh Kidnapping Case

According to the CBI, the case dates back to November 25, 1992, when a Punjab Police team led by then-DSP Gurmeet Singh allegedly abducted Amrik Singh from Hotel Amaltash in Ludhiana.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Court convicted former DSP Gurmeet Singh for 1992 kidnapping.
  • DSP found guilty of kidnapping; sentencing on November 12.
  • Case originated 1992; DSP Gurmeet abducted Amrik Singh.
  • Lengthy trial concluded; co-accused acquitted, others died.

A CBI court in Mohali has convicted former Punjab Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurmeet Singh in the 32-year-old kidnapping case of Amrik Singh. After completing the hearing on Wednesday, November 11, the court found him guilty under Sections 365 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court is scheduled to announce the sentence on November 12.

What Is The 1992 Amrik Singh Kidnapping Case?

According to the CBI, the case dates back to November 25, 1992, when a Punjab Police team led by then-DSP Gurmeet Singh allegedly abducted Amrik Singh from Hotel Amaltash in Ludhiana.

Amrik Singh's son, Devinder Singh, subsequently filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court alleging that his father had been abducted. Following this, the Supreme Court ordered action in the case on November 15, 1995.

CBI Chargesheet And Trial

The CBI initially conducted a preliminary inquiry before registering a regular case on February 23, 2000, and launching an investigation. After completing the probe, the agency filed a chargesheet on November 27, 2001, against five Punjab Police officers: then-DSP Gurmeet Singh, DSP Parminderjit Singh, SHO Suba Singh, SI Surinder Singh and ASI Jaswant Singh.

The court framed charges against the accused on April 15, 2004.

After a lengthy trial, the court convicted former DSP Gurmeet Singh of kidnapping and criminal conspiracy. Co-accused DSP Parminderjit Singh was acquitted.

The three other accused — SHO Suba Singh, SI Surinder Singh and ASI Jaswant Singh — have died, bringing the legal proceedings against them to an end.

All eyes are now on November 12, when the court is scheduled to announce the sentence for the convicted former DSP.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was convicted in the Amrik Singh kidnapping case?

Former Punjab Police DSP Gurmeet Singh was convicted by a CBI court in Mohali for the 1992 kidnapping of Amrik Singh. He was found guilty under Sections 365 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

When did the Amrik Singh kidnapping case take place?

The case dates back to November 25, 1992, when Amrik Singh was allegedly abducted from Hotel Amaltash in Ludhiana by a Punjab Police team led by then-DSP Gurmeet Singh.

What was the outcome for the other accused officers?

DSP Parminderjit Singh was acquitted in the case. The other three accused officers, SHO Suba Singh, SI Surinder Singh, and ASI Jaswant Singh, have died, concluding legal proceedings against them.

When will former DSP Gurmeet Singh's sentence be announced?

The CBI court in Mohali is scheduled to announce the sentence for the convicted former DSP Gurmeet Singh on November 12.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amrik Singh Kidnapping Case Gurmeet Singh Former Punjab Police DSP
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