Eating Out In Mumbai To Get Costlier? Restaurants Plan 10-15% Menu Hike Before Diwali

Dining out could become more expensive across Maharashtra, with restaurants expected to increase menu prices by 10-15% over the next eight to 10 days amid escalating input costs. The revisions are likely to be implemented across the industry before Diwali, a TOI report said, citing representatives of hospitality associations

The proposed increase comes after earlier menu price hikes and could further strain customers’ budgets. Restaurants are also exploring the possibility of raising prices of alcoholic beverages following changes in excise fees, said Saili Jahagirdar, Pune chapter head of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

Jahagirdar said the continued surge in raw material prices had made menu revisions difficult to avoid. She added that restaurants were preparing to implement increases of 10-15% over existing prices within the next eight to 10 days.

According to her, the industry had hoped that costs would stabilise by Diwali, but the expected relief had not materialised, prompting establishments to reconsider their pricing ahead of the festive season.

LPG, Dairy Prices And Rents Push Up Restaurant Costs

Vijay K Shetty, president of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), attributed the proposed revisions to mounting operational expenses. These include a doubling of commercial LPG cylinder prices, higher milk and dairy costs, rising employee wages and increased commercial rents.

Shetty said restaurants were finding it increasingly difficult to absorb the additional expenditure without compromising on food quality and service. The revised rates are expected to be introduced gradually across dine-in establishments, quick-service outlets and food delivery menus over the coming weeks.

He also warned that further increases could follow, depending on the impact of Maharashtra's drought on vegetable supplies and other expenses. The effects of the drought could be substantial, potentially necessitating additional menu revisions in the coming days, he said.

Restaurants May Bring Forward Annual Price Revisions

Rahul Ramnath, a founding member of the United Hospitality Association in Pune, said restaurants were preparing for price increases of at least 12-15%, with some dishes potentially becoming as much as 18% more expensive.

Restaurants generally revise their menus in January to account for inflation. However, the industry could bring forward the exercise to November this year, Ramnath said. He cited the drought in Maharashtra and the cost implications of the recent war among the factors contributing to the anticipated increase.

Rising Food And Energy Expenses

Amit Kumar Sharma, former president of the Poona Hoteliers Association and an executive committee member of HRAWI, said inflation was affecting a wide range of food and beverage supplies, particularly vegetables, fruits and other essential ingredients.

He said uneven monsoon performance had affected agricultural production and supply chains, driving up vegetable prices and making the cost of fresh produce less predictable. Hotels and restaurants are also facing higher expenses for dairy products, edible oils, poultry, meat and seafood, alongside rising labour and energy costs.

Sharma said menu revisions had become necessary to offset at least part of the increased expenditure and allow establishments to maintain food quality, hygiene and service standards.

However, he noted that businesses remained mindful of customers' price sensitivity. Any changes, he said, were being considered in light of market conditions, competition and the value offered to diners, with the aim of keeping operations sustainable while continuing to provide a quality dining experience.