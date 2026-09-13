Delhi Weather: City Records 35.1°C Temperature, Light Rain Likely For Next 3 Days

New Delhi: Delhi recorded maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted cloudy skies with light rain for the next three days, and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to reach around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius on Monday, respectively.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was 1.1 notches above the season's average. The city received 3.4 mm of rainfall from 8.30 pm on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday.

Relative humidity was recorded at 65 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 86, according to the Sameer App.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)