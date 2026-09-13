India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesDelhi Weather: City Records 35.1°C Temperature, Light Rain Likely For Next 3 Days

Delhi Weather: City Records 35.1°C Temperature, Light Rain Likely For Next 3 Days

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1°C, while light rain and cloudy skies are forecast for three days. The city’s AQI remained ‘satisfactory’ at 86.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 11:19 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Delhi recorded maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted cloudy skies with light rain for the next three days, and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to reach around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius on Monday, respectively.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was 1.1 notches above the season's average. The city received 3.4 mm of rainfall from 8.30 pm on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday.

Relative humidity was recorded at 65 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 86, according to the Sameer App.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Rains DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Main Visit Not Industrial Development But Gone To See ...’: DMK’s Swipe At Vijay’s UK Trip
‘Main Visit Not Industrial Development But Gone ...’: DMK’s Swipe At Vijay’s UK Trip
Cities
West Bengal Govt Closes 252 Madrassas, Issues Show-Cause Notices To 100 Others
West Bengal Govt Closes 252 Madrassas, Issues Show-Cause Notices To 100 Others
Cities
Kejriwal Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance With GFP Ahead Of 2027 Polls, Says ‘It Will Win’
Kejriwal Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance With GFP, Says ‘It Will Win’ Election
Cities
Bhopal-Delhi Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur Due To Technical Issue
Bhopal-Delhi Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur Due To Technical Issue
Advertisement

Videos

INDIA-CHINA: Modi-Xi Talks Open New Possibilities for Bilateral Ties
XI VISIT: Chinese President Departs Delhi After 24-Hour India Visit
MODI-XI: India-China Talks Take a Positive Turn at BRICS
BRICS SUMMIT: Global South Gets a Stronger Voice on World Stage
FRIENDSHIP MADE IN DELHI: India Shows a New Path of Global Diplomacy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget