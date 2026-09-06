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English NewsCitiesDelhi Traffic To Be Affected Today For BRICS Summit Motorcade Rehearsal, Avoid These Routes

Delhi Traffic To Be Affected Today For BRICS Summit Motorcade Rehearsal, Avoid These Routes

The rehearsal will be conducted from 9 am to 10 pm, with traffic restrictions and diversions expected across several parts of Delhi.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 07:06 AM (IST)

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of a motorcade rehearsal scheduled for Sunday as part of preparations for the BRICS Summit, which will be held in the national capital from September 11 to 13. The rehearsal will be conducted from 9 am to 10 pm, with traffic restrictions and diversions expected across several parts of Delhi. Two diversion points and more than 35 roads will be affected during the exercise.

Roads And Areas To Be Affected

The traffic advisory lists several major roads and stretches that are expected to witness restrictions. These include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiarpur Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg and Shanti Path.

Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Bros Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg will also be affected.

Diversions And Alternate Routes

The police have advised commuters travelling from Tilak Marg towards Connaught Place to take Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Sikandara Road. Traffic movement on Mathura Road and Tilak Marg will remain prohibited during the rehearsal.

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed from the ITO crossing and have been advised to use IP Marg, DDU Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg instead. Diversions will be implemented at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Panchkuian Road, Minto Road and Barakhamba Road.

Traffic movement from Patel Chowk towards Sansad Marg will also be restricted, while Ashoka Road will remain open. Bhairon Road, Mandi House, Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Copernicus Marg are among other stretches expected to be affected.

Routes To Railway Stations, Airport

For passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station, the suggested route is ISBT Kashmere Gate – Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Marg – Panchkuian Road. Those heading to Old Delhi Railway Station should take ISBT Kashmere Gate – Ring Road – Hanuman Mandir – SP Mukherjee Marg. For Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, commuters have been advised to use the AIIMS – Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Mathura Road route.

The route suggested for Indira Gandhi International Airport is Ring Road – AIIMS – Moti Bagh – Shankar Vihar flyover – NH 48 – Mahipalpur flyover. The Delhi Police has advised commuters to use the Metro wherever possible to avoid inconvenience during the motorcade rehearsal.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 07:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Traffic Police BRICS Summit Delhi Traffic Advisory
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