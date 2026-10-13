Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police issued advisory for protests against CEC.

Traffic disruptions expected across New and Central Delhi.

Diversions/restrictions implemented dynamically at 23 key locations.

Commuters should plan journeys, follow directions, allow extra time.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for Tuesday, October 13, warning of possible disruptions across several parts of the national capital amid the prevailing law and order situation and protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

According to the advisory, traffic movement could be affected at key junctions and stretches in New Delhi and Central Delhi throughout the day. Police said diversions and restrictions could be introduced depending on the situation on the ground.

Commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel through the affected areas, follow diversion signs and instructions issued by traffic personnel, and plan their journeys in advance to minimise inconvenience.

Full List Of Roads And Junctions Likely To Be Affected

The Delhi Traffic Police identified the following 23 roads, junctions and stretches where traffic disruptions may occur on Tuesday:

Round About Panchkuian Round About Mandi House Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg Guru Nanak Chowk Chemsford Road–Outer Circle, Connaught Place, T-Point Bharion Road–MGM (Ring Road) T-Point Lodhi Road Flyover Round About Neela Gumbad Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg Crossing Under Bhikaji Cama Place Under Moti Bagh Flyover Ring Road–San Martin Marg T-Point Round About Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road Round About Rail Bhawan Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg Crossing Outer Circle, Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road T-Point Round About Patel Chowk Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road T-Point Round About RML Hospital Outer Circle, Connaught Place–Sansad Marg T-Point

Traffic Police Advises Commuters To Plan Journeys

The traffic police said route diversions and restrictions would be implemented dynamically, depending on ground conditions. The measures are intended to manage traffic as authorities monitor the law and order situation.

Motorists travelling through the affected areas have been urged to allow extra time for their journeys, follow road signs and comply with directions from traffic personnel deployed at key points.

The advisory also cautioned that restrictions could change in real time as the situation develops. Commuters have been advised to stay alert for updates and cooperate with the traffic police to help maintain smooth movement across the city.