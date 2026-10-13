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English NewsCitiesDelhi Traffic Advisory: 23 Roads, Junctions Likely To Be Affected Amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar Protests

Delhi Traffic Advisory: 23 Roads, Junctions Likely To Be Affected Amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar Protests

Traffic movement may be affected at key junctions and road stretches, including Mandi House, Connaught Place, Minto Road, Lodhi Road Flyover, Patel Chowk and areas near Jantar Mantar.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police issued advisory for protests against CEC.
  • Traffic disruptions expected across New and Central Delhi.
  • Diversions/restrictions implemented dynamically at 23 key locations.
  • Commuters should plan journeys, follow directions, allow extra time.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for Tuesday, October 13, warning of possible disruptions across several parts of the national capital amid the prevailing law and order situation and protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

According to the advisory, traffic movement could be affected at key junctions and stretches in New Delhi and Central Delhi throughout the day. Police said diversions and restrictions could be introduced depending on the situation on the ground.

Commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel through the affected areas, follow diversion signs and instructions issued by traffic personnel, and plan their journeys in advance to minimise inconvenience.

Full List Of Roads And Junctions Likely To Be Affected

The Delhi Traffic Police identified the following 23 roads, junctions and stretches where traffic disruptions may occur on Tuesday:

  1. Round About Panchkuian
  2. Round About Mandi House
  3. Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)
  4. Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)
  5. Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg
  6. Guru Nanak Chowk
  7. Chemsford Road–Outer Circle, Connaught Place, T-Point
  8. Bharion Road–MGM (Ring Road) T-Point
  9. Lodhi Road Flyover
  10. Round About Neela Gumbad
  11. Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg Crossing
  12. Under Bhikaji Cama Place
  13. Under Moti Bagh Flyover
  14. Ring Road–San Martin Marg T-Point
  15. Round About Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road
  16. Round About Rail Bhawan
  17. Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg Crossing
  18. Outer Circle, Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road T-Point
  19. Round About Patel Chowk
  20. Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road T-Point
  21. Round About RML Hospital
  22. Outer Circle, Connaught Place–Sansad Marg T-Point

Traffic Police Advises Commuters To Plan Journeys

The traffic police said route diversions and restrictions would be implemented dynamically, depending on ground conditions. The measures are intended to manage traffic as authorities monitor the law and order situation.

Motorists travelling through the affected areas have been urged to allow extra time for their journeys, follow road signs and comply with directions from traffic personnel deployed at key points.

The advisory also cautioned that restrictions could change in real time as the situation develops. Commuters have been advised to stay alert for updates and cooperate with the traffic police to help maintain smooth movement across the city.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Delhi Traffic Police issue a traffic advisory?

The advisory was issued for Tuesday, October 13, due to protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. This could lead to traffic disruptions across parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi.

Which parts of Delhi are likely to be affected?

Traffic movement could be affected in New Delhi and Central Delhi throughout the day. The advisory identified 23 specific roads, junctions, and stretches where disruptions may occur.

What advice is given to commuters?

Commuters should avoid non-essential travel through affected areas, follow diversion signs, and plan journeys in advance. They are also advised to allow extra time and comply with traffic personnel.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Traffic Delhi Protest DELHI NEWS
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