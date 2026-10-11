Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check List Of Routes Diverted Amid CJP Protest

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday in view of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and to maintain law and order in the national capital. Traffic diversions have been implemented from 6 am at around 30 major roads and intersections across New Delhi and Central Delhi.

Commuters have been advised to check the latest traffic updates before leaving home and avoid non-essential travel. Those heading to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi have been asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

According to the advisory, traffic movement may be affected at the following locations:

List Of 30 Locations Where Traffic May Be Affected

Shankar Road roundabout – Vande Mataram T-point (towards New Delhi)

Dhaula Kuan flyover

Jhandewalan roundabout

Panchkuian roundabout

Mandi House roundabout

Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-point)

Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-point)

Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk

Chelmsford Road – Outer Circle, Connaught Place T-point

Bhairon Road – MGM (Ring Road) T-point

Lodhi Road flyover

Neela Gumbad roundabout

Madrasa T-point

Samrat Hotel roundabout

Sardar Patel Marg – Panchsheel Marg crossing

Under the Bhikaji Cama Place flyover

Under the Moti Bagh flyover

Ring Road – San Martin Marg T-point

Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road roundabout

Windsor Place roundabout

Tolstoy Marg–Janpath crossing

Rail Bhawan roundabout

Jai Singh Road – Parliament Street crossing

Outer Circle, Connaught Place – Barakhamba Road T-point

Gol Dak Khana roundabout

Patel Chowk roundabout

Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-point

RML Hospital roundabout

Outer Circle, Connaught Place – Parliament Street T-point

Commuters Advised To Check Traffic Updates

Delhi Police said traffic management arrangements may be modified depending on ground conditions. Commuters have been urged to follow the traffic police’s official platforms for the latest updates.

For assistance, people can contact the traffic helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444.

The advisory comes as the CJP has called for another demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.