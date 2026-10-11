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English NewsCitiesDelhi Traffic Advisory: Check List Of Routes Diverted Amid CJP Protest

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check List Of Routes Diverted Amid CJP Protest

Those heading to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi have been asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 08:53 AM (IST)

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday in view of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and to maintain law and order in the national capital. Traffic diversions have been implemented from 6 am at around 30 major roads and intersections across New Delhi and Central Delhi.

Commuters have been advised to check the latest traffic updates before leaving home and avoid non-essential travel. Those heading to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi have been asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

According to the advisory, traffic movement may be affected at the following locations:

List Of 30 Locations Where Traffic May Be Affected

Shankar Road roundabout – Vande Mataram T-point (towards New Delhi)
Dhaula Kuan flyover
Jhandewalan roundabout
Panchkuian roundabout
Mandi House roundabout
Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-point)
Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-point)
Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg
Guru Nanak Chowk
Chelmsford Road – Outer Circle, Connaught Place T-point
Bhairon Road – MGM (Ring Road) T-point
Lodhi Road flyover
Neela Gumbad roundabout
Madrasa T-point
Samrat Hotel roundabout
Sardar Patel Marg – Panchsheel Marg crossing
Under the Bhikaji Cama Place flyover
Under the Moti Bagh flyover
Ring Road – San Martin Marg T-point
Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road roundabout
Windsor Place roundabout
Tolstoy Marg–Janpath crossing
Rail Bhawan roundabout
Jai Singh Road – Parliament Street crossing
Outer Circle, Connaught Place – Barakhamba Road T-point
Gol Dak Khana roundabout
Patel Chowk roundabout
Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-point
RML Hospital roundabout
Outer Circle, Connaught Place – Parliament Street T-point

Commuters Advised To Check Traffic Updates

Delhi Police said traffic management arrangements may be modified depending on ground conditions. Commuters have been urged to follow the traffic police’s official platforms for the latest updates.

For assistance, people can contact the traffic helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444.

The advisory comes as the CJP has called for another demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Delhi Traffic Advisory Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest Live Updates Route Diversion Delhi
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