Heroin Worth Rs 50 Crore Seized In Delhi's Rohini, 4 Arrested

The Rohini Special Staff has busted an interstate heroin supply and manufacturing network, recovering heroin and other narcotic substances worth around Rs 50 crore. Four accused allegedly linked to the network have been arrested in connection with the operation.

A police team in Rohini district carried out the operation, which led to the dismantling of the alleged drug network, the officer said. Police will address a press conference to share details of the operation and the recoveries. Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story)