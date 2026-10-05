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English NewsCitiesHeroin Worth Rs 50 Crore Seized In Delhi's Rohini, 4 Arrested

Heroin Worth Rs 50 Crore Seized In Delhi's Rohini, 4 Arrested

A police team in Rohini district carried out the operation, which led to the dismantling of the alleged drug network, police said.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 09:21 AM (IST)

The Rohini Special Staff has busted an interstate heroin supply and manufacturing network, recovering heroin and other narcotic substances worth around Rs 50 crore. Four accused allegedly linked to the network have been arrested in connection with the operation.

A police team in Rohini district carried out the operation, which led to the dismantling of the alleged drug network, the officer said. Police will address a press conference to share details of the operation and the recoveries. Further details are awaited. 

(This is a developing story)

Published at : 05 Oct 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rohini DELHI NEWS Delhi Drugs
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