Delhi-NCR Weather: Rain Brings Relief From Humid Heat, IMD Issues Alert

Rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday brought a change in the weather, with several parts of the city receiving moderate to heavy showers. The rain provided much-needed relief from the humid conditions that had persisted over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for light to moderate rain in several parts of the capital, with some areas likely to receive moderate to heavy showers.

According to the weather department, several parts of Delhi received rain on Tuesday (September 1). The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal, while the maximum temperature settled at around 36 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal.

In neighbouring areas, Ghaziabad recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, while Noida registered 34.7 degrees Celsius.

What Will Delhi Weather Be Like Today?

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to remain generally cloudy on Wednesday (September 2). Light to moderate rain is expected in several areas between morning and afternoon, while some parts may witness heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Another spell of very light to light rain is possible in the evening. The minimum temperature is expected to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to be between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.

North-westerly winds are expected to prevail during the day, with speeds of around 15-20 kmph. In view of the possibility of heavy rain, the weather department has advised people to stay away from waterlogged areas and take necessary precautions.

Delhi Temperature And Humidity In Last 24 Hours

There was no significant change in Delhi's minimum and maximum temperatures over the past 24 hours. The minimum temperature remained between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranged from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Westerly winds with speeds of 15-20 kmph prevailed in Delhi during this period. According to the IMD, the maximum humidity recorded over the past 24 hours was 83 per cent, while the minimum humidity stood at 54 per cent.