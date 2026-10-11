Delhi: Light Rain Likely, Temperatures Dip As Cool Winds Bring Relief From Heat

The weather in Delhi-NCR took a turn on Sunday morning with cool winds and cloudy skies bringing relief from the recent warmth. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in Delhi due to a western disturbance. Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 122 on October 10, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

According to the IMD, Delhi experienced relatively cooler conditions on Saturday, with strong winds during the day providing relief from the heat. The maximum temperature dropped by 2.2 degrees Celsius to 33.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.6 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature fell by 1.1 degrees to 23.8 degrees Celsius.

Mayur Vihar recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 30.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature stood at 31.1 degrees Celsius in Noida and 33.9 degrees Celsius in Ghaziabad.

Strong Winds Likely In Delhi Today

According to the weather department, Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies and strong winds during the morning on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to range from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecast indicates that southeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 20-25 kmph during the morning. Wind speeds may reach 15-20 kmph during the day.

The department has forecast a further decline of 1-2 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature over the next 24 hours, after which no significant change is expected.

Temperatures Drop Across Delhi In 24 Hours

During the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded a decline of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures and 1-2 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures.

The maximum temperature across the city ranged between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum remained between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Easterly winds blew at speeds of 20-25 kmph during the day. The maximum relative humidity was recorded at 96 per cent, while the minimum stood at 59 per cent.