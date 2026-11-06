Delhi HC Relief For Rekha Gupta: AAP Ordered To Remove 6 AI-Generated Videos

The Delhi High Court has directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to immediately remove six objectionable AI-generated videos posted on social media, granting relief to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The court observed that the videos portrayed the Chief Minister as a woman selling liquor, which could harm her personal dignity and public image.

The court noted that political parties have the right to criticise government policies. However, depicting a woman Chief Minister in an objectionable manner through AI-generated videos cannot be considered political satire.

Court Says Videos Crossed Limits Of Political Criticism

The High Court held that the videos went beyond the permissible limits of criticism and were defamatory in nature.

It observed that while political parties are entitled to question and criticise the government, such criticism should not involve objectionable portrayals that undermine an individual's dignity and reputation.

The court issued notices to all parties involved in the matter.

Next Hearing On December 4

The matter will be heard next on December 4, 2026.