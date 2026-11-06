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English NewsCitiesDelhi HC Relief For Rekha Gupta: AAP Ordered To Remove 6 AI-Generated Videos

Delhi HC Relief For Rekha Gupta: AAP Ordered To Remove 6 AI-Generated Videos

The High Court held that the videos went beyond the permissible limits of criticism and were defamatory in nature.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 11:54 PM (IST)

The Delhi High Court has directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to immediately remove six objectionable AI-generated videos posted on social media, granting relief to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The court observed that the videos portrayed the Chief Minister as a woman selling liquor, which could harm her personal dignity and public image.

The court noted that political parties have the right to criticise government policies. However, depicting a woman Chief Minister in an objectionable manner through AI-generated videos cannot be considered political satire.

Court Says Videos Crossed Limits Of Political Criticism

The High Court held that the videos went beyond the permissible limits of criticism and were defamatory in nature.

It observed that while political parties are entitled to question and criticise the government, such criticism should not involve objectionable portrayals that undermine an individual's dignity and reputation.

The court issued notices to all parties involved in the matter.

Next Hearing On December 4

The matter will be heard next on December 4, 2026.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
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BJP AAP Delhi HC Relief For Rekha Gupta AAP Ordered To Remove 6 AI-Generated Videos
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