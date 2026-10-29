Delhi AQI Rises To Poor, IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 229, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the CPCB's classification, an AQI of 0–50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor' and 401–500 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall at several places in the national capital during the day. Rain is likely to be accompanied by lightning and strong winds, with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph expected during the morning and gusts of 30–40 kmph likely later in the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

At Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, the minimum temperature stood at 19.2 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

Other weather stations recorded minimum temperatures of 17.7 degrees Celsius at Palam, 18.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 19 degrees Celsius at the Ridge and 17.4 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar.

The weather department has also forecast cloudy skies and thunderstorms on Friday as the weather system continues to affect Delhi and neighbouring areas. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during lightning, possible hailstorms and strong winds.

Delhi AQI: Uttam Nagar Records Very Poor Air Quality

Among Delhi's air quality monitoring stations, Uttam Nagar recorded an AQI of 340, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Dwarka Sector 8 followed with an AQI of 308.

Several other locations reported 'poor' air quality. These included CRRI Mathura Road (299), Punjabi Bagh (285), Chandni Chowk (272), Pusa (271), NSIT Dwarka (270), Sirifort (268), IGI Airport Terminal 3 (266), Nangloi (260), NSUT Jaffarpur (253), Alipur (250), Najafgarh (243), Mandir Marg (230), Anand Vihar (227) and Burari Crossing (226).

Meanwhile, moderate air quality was recorded at Burari (174), Badarpur (159), Chhawla (154), Jharoda Kalan (161), Vasundhara Enclave (171), Ghummanhera (197) and Karala (198).