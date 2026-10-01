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English NewsCitiesBihar Sub-Inspector's Assets Rise To Rs 1.49 Crore In 13 Years, EOU Takes Action

Bihar Sub-Inspector's Assets Rise To Rs 1.49 Crore In 13 Years, EOU Takes Action

EOU teams conducted searches at two locations linked to Gupta in Patna and Ara on Wednesday. The searches continued until late evening.

Written By : Paramanand Singh |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 09:40 AM (IST)

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has taken major action against Amit Kumar Gupta, an Enforcement Sub-Inspector (SI) in Bihar's Transport Department, in a disproportionate assets case. According to the EOU investigation, Gupta allegedly accumulated assets worth around Rs 1.49 crore beyond his known legitimate income during his 13 years in service.

EOU teams conducted searches at two locations linked to Gupta in Patna and Ara on Wednesday. The searches continued until late evening.

The EOU said a case has been registered against Gupta for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Investigators have reportedly found evidence of disproportionate assets worth around Rs 1,49,58,500, which is approximately 148.10% higher than his legitimate income.

A search was conducted at Gupta's private residence in Awadhpuri near Chendwa Mor in Bhojpur district. The EOU team reportedly recovered around Rs 3 lakh in cash from the premises, along with an electric car.

Documents related to the purchase of land in several districts were also found. These included papers concerning 11 plots purchased in Ara, Patna and Chhapra in Gupta's name and in the names of his family members.

House Under Construction In Ara, Flat In Patna

The investigation also revealed details of a G+3 house in Awadhpuri, a house under construction on around 5.1 decimals of land in Ara and a flat in Sai Vardan City in Patna.

The EOU also found documents related to investments in flats and land associated with Imperia Infrastructure Private Limited in Noida and Airvil Business Park Private Limited in New Delhi.

Copies of passbooks and chequebooks linked to 15 bank accounts were recovered during the searches. The agency said funds amounting to lakhs of rupees in these accounts have been frozen. A bank locker has also been identified and is yet to be searched.

Investments In Shares, Mutual Funds

According to the EOU, documents relating to investments of more than Rs 30 lakh in shares and mutual funds were also recovered.

Seven documents linked to the Life Insurance Corporation of India were found, indicating investments of more than Rs 10 lakh.

Investigators also recovered several receipts related to jewellery purchases. The agency said a substantial amount had also allegedly been spent on the education of Gupta's two children. His son is reportedly studying at a residential school in Darjeeling, while his daughter is preparing for NEET while staying in Kota.

Amit Kumar Gupta was appointed as an Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Transport Department in 2013. His first posting was at the Dalkhola check post in Purnea. He was subsequently posted or deputed in several districts, including Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Araria and Patna.

The EOU is now examining the documents and records recovered during the searches. Further details regarding Gupta's properties, investments and other assets are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

About the author Paramanand Singh

Rohit Shikola is associated with ABP Network, where he closely tracks breaking news, special stories, and exclusive developments across a wide range of subjects. With a keen interest in current affairs and ground reporting, he focuses on delivering accurate, timely, and impactful stories to viewers and readers
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News EOU
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