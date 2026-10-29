Bihar MLC Neeraj Kumar Says He Won't Seek Lalan Singh's Blessings After Victory

Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar has said he will not visit senior party leader and Union Minister Lalan Singh to seek his blessings after winning the Patna Graduates' constituency in the Bihar Legislative Council elections. Kumar made the remark on Thursday, October 29, 2026, after meeting the party's national working president, Sanjay Jha.

A day earlier, Kumar had met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who congratulated him on his victory and wished him a bright future.

'Those Who Want To Congratulate Me Are Doing So'

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Kumar said people who wanted to congratulate him were doing so. Responding to a question about Lalan Singh, he ruled out visiting the Union Minister for his blessings.

“There is no question of me going to seek Lalan Singh's blessings,” Kumar said.

Kumar appeared upset over Lalan Singh's alleged lack of campaigning for him during the Legislative Council elections and his stance on the Anant Singh case. Questioning the circumstances surrounding the election, Kumar asked what wrong he had done. He said he had faced considerable difficulties during the campaign.

“Everyone knows whose homes are in mourning after my victory,” he said.

'Grateful To Nitish Kumar And NDA Leaders'

The JDU leader also expressed gratitude to Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while acknowledging the guidance he received from Sanjay Jha.

“In politics, whatever I receive, I return with interest. I am grateful to Nitish Kumar and the NDA leaders. I received guidance from the party's national working president, Sanjay Jha,” Kumar said.