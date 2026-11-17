A stampede broke out during a programme featuring popular Bhojpuri artist Khesari Lal Yadav in Bihar's Nalanda district last night, triggering chaos at the venue. Angry spectators allegedly smashed dozens of chairs amid the commotion. The organisers were forced to temporarily halt the programme as the situation deteriorated.

The incident took place in Sekhli village under the Islampur police station area, where Khesari Lal Yadav had been invited to perform at a tilak ceremony. Thousands of people gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the popular artist and watch his performance. The crowd continued to swell, eventually overwhelming the arrangements.

Chaos Continues At Venue For A Long Time

Adequate security and seating arrangements had reportedly not been made to accommodate the large gathering, leading to an uncontrollable situation and triggering a stampede-like situation. The sudden chaos angered spectators, some of whom allegedly broke dozens of chairs placed at the venue.

The commotion continued for a considerable time, with organisers and security personnel struggling to manage the situation.

The programme had to be suspended temporarily to control the crowd and restore normalcy. The local administration had been informed about the event. However, police and security personnel had to make considerable efforts to manage the unexpectedly large gathering.

Police Probe Stampede-Like Situation

The Islampur station house officer said permission had been obtained from the administration to organise the programme. However, the crowd exceeded expectations, resulting in a stampede-like situation and damage to chairs.

The police are investigating the incident.