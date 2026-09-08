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English NewsCitiesBengal Congress Files Complaint Against Bageshwar Baba Over ‘No Meat’ During Durga Puja Remarks

Bengal Congress Files Complaint Against Bageshwar Baba Over ‘No Meat’ During Durga Puja Remarks

Bageshwar Dham priest Dhirendra Shastri faces a police complaint in Kolkata over remarks urging Bengalis to avoid non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 09:21 PM (IST)

Kolkata: The West Bengal Congress on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri over his Durga Puja diktat, asserting that it hurt religious sentiments of Bengalis and was intended to create disharmony. In the complaint submitted to the officer-in-charge of Bhawanipore police station here, the South Kolkata District Congress Committee alleged that Shastri made “derogatory” comments during an event in Howrah on September 5.

“We want to apprise you that immediate administrative action needs to be initiated, and an FIR needs to be registered with necessary arrests,” Committee president Pradip Prasad said in the complaint.

The Congress alleged that the remarks could spark disharmony in society, and were against the democratic spirit.

The self-styled godman, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, had made an appeal to Bengalis to give up non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja festivities and described people who eat meat on religious occasions as "hypocrites".

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Sep 2026 09:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Dhirendra Shastri Bageshwar Dham West Bengal Congress
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