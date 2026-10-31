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English NewsCitiesAzam Khan Arrested By ED Outside Rampur Jail In 2019 Money Laundering Case

Azam Khan Arrested By ED Outside Rampur Jail In 2019 Money Laundering Case

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities, corruption and land grabbing involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, both located in Rampur.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 11:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ED arrested Azam Khan in 2019 money laundering case.
  • Case involves alleged financial irregularities with Jauhar University properties.
  • Khan questioned arrest, alleging targeting for being Muslim.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) outside Rampur jail in connection with a 2019 money laundering case. An ED team, accompanied by paramilitary personnel, arrived at the jail, where around three vehicles belonging to the agency were parked.

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities, corruption and land grabbing involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, both located in Rampur.

The latest action comes after the ED temporarily attached land and buildings belonging to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University on October 28. The properties were reportedly valued at more than Rs 400 crore.

‘Is This The Punishment For Being A Muslim?’ Azam Khan

After his release from jail and before being taken into custody by the ED, Khan spoke to the media and questioned the action against him.

“What is there left to say now? What should I say? It seems as if the law has been abolished. Is this the punishment for being a Muslim?” he said.

He further alleged that the only reason he was being targeted was because a Muslim had established a university.

“Our only mistake was that a Muslim established a university. That's our crime. We built schools for children. Is that our crime?” he said.

Azam Khan Waves To Supporters Before ED Takes Him Away

A video from outside Rampur jail has also surfaced, showing Khan emerging from the premises as the ED team takes him into custody.

Before getting into the vehicle, he is seen waving to supporters gathered outside and pointing towards the sky, apparently gesturing towards Allah. The ED team subsequently placed him in a vehicle and drove away.

A heavy police and security presence was also seen at the spot.

Allahabad High Court Had Granted Relief In PAN Card Cases

The ED action comes amid separate legal proceedings involving Khan and his son, former MLA Abdullah Azam Khan.

The Allahabad High Court had granted relief to the two in two PAN card cases. The court had earlier reserved its order after hearing their petitions seeking a stay on their conviction, suspension of sentence and interim bail.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)?

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was arrested by the ED outside Rampur jail. The arrest is in connection with a 2019 money laundering case.

What is the money laundering case against Azam Khan related to?

The case involves alleged financial irregularities, corruption, and land grabbing. These accusations concern the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Did the ED take any prior action related to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University?

Yes, the ED temporarily attached land and buildings belonging to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University on October 28. These properties were reportedly valued at over Rs 400 crore.

How did Azam Khan react to his arrest by the ED?

He questioned the action, asking if it was punishment for being Muslim. Khan also alleged he was targeted for establishing a university and schools.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 11:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Azam Khan Arrested Rampur Jail Azam Khan Arrested By ED 2019 Money Laundering Case
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