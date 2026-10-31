Azam Khan Arrested By ED Outside Rampur Jail In 2019 Money Laundering Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED arrested Azam Khan in 2019 money laundering case.

Case involves alleged financial irregularities with Jauhar University properties.

Khan questioned arrest, alleging targeting for being Muslim.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) outside Rampur jail in connection with a 2019 money laundering case. An ED team, accompanied by paramilitary personnel, arrived at the jail, where around three vehicles belonging to the agency were parked.

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities, corruption and land grabbing involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, both located in Rampur.

The latest action comes after the ED temporarily attached land and buildings belonging to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University on October 28. The properties were reportedly valued at more than Rs 400 crore.

‘Is This The Punishment For Being A Muslim?’ Azam Khan

After his release from jail and before being taken into custody by the ED, Khan spoke to the media and questioned the action against him.

“What is there left to say now? What should I say? It seems as if the law has been abolished. Is this the punishment for being a Muslim?” he said.

He further alleged that the only reason he was being targeted was because a Muslim had established a university.

“Our only mistake was that a Muslim established a university. That's our crime. We built schools for children. Is that our crime?” he said.

Azam Khan Waves To Supporters Before ED Takes Him Away

A video from outside Rampur jail has also surfaced, showing Khan emerging from the premises as the ED team takes him into custody.

Before getting into the vehicle, he is seen waving to supporters gathered outside and pointing towards the sky, apparently gesturing towards Allah. The ED team subsequently placed him in a vehicle and drove away.

A heavy police and security presence was also seen at the spot.

Allahabad High Court Had Granted Relief In PAN Card Cases

The ED action comes amid separate legal proceedings involving Khan and his son, former MLA Abdullah Azam Khan.

The Allahabad High Court had granted relief to the two in two PAN card cases. The court had earlier reserved its order after hearing their petitions seeking a stay on their conviction, suspension of sentence and interim bail.