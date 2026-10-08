India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesBengaluru SIR Protest: ‘Will Hit Streets, Reclaim Democracy,’ Says CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke

Bengaluru SIR Protest: ‘Will Hit Streets, Reclaim Democracy,’ Says CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke

The protest centred on alleged irregularities in the SIR process, with people from across Karnataka who claimed to have been impacted by the revision participating in a People's Tribunal.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder Dipke led protest against electoral roll irregularities.
  • Dhruv Rathee criticized poll body; Prakash Raj urged scrapping SIR.
  • Protesters alleged officials deleted names on government instructions.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke led a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Thursday, with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj among those attending the demonstration.

The protest centred on alleged irregularities in the SIR process, with people from across Karnataka who claimed to have been impacted by the revision participating in a People's Tribunal.

'People's Tribunal' Held At Freedom Park

The People's Tribunal was organised as part of the demonstration, allowing people who alleged that their names had been wrongly deleted from electoral rolls to raise their concerns.

The programme will also be followed by a “Chappal protest” in solidarity with women.

Dipke wrote on X, “Bengaluru said we're here”, while sharing a video of protesters raising slogans at the demonstration.

Speaking at the People's Tribunal, Dipke said people whose names had allegedly been deleted from electoral rolls were present to demonstrate that they were alive.

“Narendra Modi became Prime Minister by deleting and stealing votes,” he charged.

Dipke said, “People who were declared dead are standing here alive. So the death that has taken place is not the death of these people. It is the death of the democracy of this country.”

He alleged that Election Commission officials, including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, had deleted the votes of people at the alleged direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dhruv Rathee Says 'Not Here For Regime Change'

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was among the prominent faces who joined the CJP protest.

In his first remarks at the demonstration, Rathee said he was not participating in the protest for “regime change”, news agency PTI reported.

Criticising the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the SIR, he alleged that there is “zero transparency and zero accountability” from the poll body.

Prakash Raj Calls For Scrapping SIR

Prakash Raj had urged people to participate in the Bengaluru protest ahead of the demonstration and announced Rathee's participation.

“Please come in large numbers! Stand with all the cockroaches who will be there. Aishe Ghosh will be there. Neha Bora will be there. All young organisations will be there. Civil Society will be there. And the victims of SIR from across the districts of Karnataka will be there. Let's come together to raise our voice in solidarity against this draconian SIR,” Raj said in a video.

At the protest, Raj raised slogans of “Vote chor, gaddi chor” and questioned the deletion of voters' names.

“Who are they to take away our votes? This is serious wrongdoing,” he alleged.

Raj said the protest was not merely about the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar but about scrapping the SIR altogether.

“Our fight is not merely for the resignation of Kumar. Even if he goes, another person, Agyanesh Kumar, may come in his place. That's not what we want. We want the SIR to be scrapped totally,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park about?

The protest, led by Abhijeet Dipke, was against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Participants claimed their names had been wrongly deleted from voter lists.

Who were the prominent figures who attended the protest?

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke led the protest. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj were among the prominent individuals attending the demonstration.

What was the purpose of the 'People's Tribunal' during the protest?

The People's Tribunal allowed individuals impacted by the SIR to raise concerns about their names allegedly being wrongly deleted from electoral rolls. This aimed to demonstrate that they were alive, contrary to their voter status.

What was Prakash Raj's main demand regarding the SIR process?

Prakash Raj called for the complete scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He emphasized that their fight was not just for the resignation of Election Commission officials.

What was Dhruv Rathee's statement at the protest?

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee stated he was not participating in the protest for 'regime change.' He criticized the Election Commission of India for alleged 'zero transparency and zero accountability' in the SIR process.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Oct 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prakash Raj Dhruv Rathee Abhijeet Dipke Leads Bengaluru Protest Against SIR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Jantar Mantar Protest: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Alleged Sexual Harassment Of 3 Journalists
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Alleged Sexual Harassment Of 3 Journalists During Jantar Mantar Protest
Cities
People Didn't Get To Cast Votes: Mamata's Allegation On Nandigram Polls
People Didn't Get To Cast Votes: Mamata's Allegation On Nandigram Polls
Cities
Telangana Cyber Police Crack Down On Cybercrime Infrastructure, Over 100 Arrested
Telangana Cyber Police Crack Down On Cybercrime Infrastructure, Over 100 Arrested
Cities
Jailer Held For Taking Inmates Out Of Ajmer Jail To Clean Her Flat
Jailer Held For Taking Inmates Out Of Ajmer Jail To Clean Her Flat
Advertisement

Videos

Political Flashpoint: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Delhi Protest Clash, Congress Faces Fresh Questions
Breaking: Srinagar Man Challenges Congress Protesters Over Vote Theft Claims
Breaking News: Delhi Protest Row Escalates as Police File Case Over Alleged Clash
Political Update: INDIA Bloc Plans Fresh Delhi Protest After Opposition Lunch Meet
Political Update: Akhilesh Yadav’s Ayodhya Visit Puts Ram Temple Question in Focus
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget