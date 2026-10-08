Bengaluru SIR Protest: ‘Will Hit Streets, Reclaim Democracy,’ Says CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder Dipke led protest against electoral roll irregularities.

Dhruv Rathee criticized poll body; Prakash Raj urged scrapping SIR.

Protesters alleged officials deleted names on government instructions.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke led a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Thursday, with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj among those attending the demonstration.

The protest centred on alleged irregularities in the SIR process, with people from across Karnataka who claimed to have been impacted by the revision participating in a People's Tribunal.

'People's Tribunal' Held At Freedom Park

The People's Tribunal was organised as part of the demonstration, allowing people who alleged that their names had been wrongly deleted from electoral rolls to raise their concerns.

The programme will also be followed by a “Chappal protest” in solidarity with women.

Dipke wrote on X, “Bengaluru said we're here”, while sharing a video of protesters raising slogans at the demonstration.

Speaking at the People's Tribunal, Dipke said people whose names had allegedly been deleted from electoral rolls were present to demonstrate that they were alive.

“Narendra Modi became Prime Minister by deleting and stealing votes,” he charged.

Dipke said, “People who were declared dead are standing here alive. So the death that has taken place is not the death of these people. It is the death of the democracy of this country.”

He alleged that Election Commission officials, including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, had deleted the votes of people at the alleged direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dhruv Rathee Says 'Not Here For Regime Change'

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was among the prominent faces who joined the CJP protest.

In his first remarks at the demonstration, Rathee said he was not participating in the protest for “regime change”, news agency PTI reported.

Criticising the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the SIR, he alleged that there is “zero transparency and zero accountability” from the poll body.

Prakash Raj Calls For Scrapping SIR

Prakash Raj had urged people to participate in the Bengaluru protest ahead of the demonstration and announced Rathee's participation.

“Please come in large numbers! Stand with all the cockroaches who will be there. Aishe Ghosh will be there. Neha Bora will be there. All young organisations will be there. Civil Society will be there. And the victims of SIR from across the districts of Karnataka will be there. Let's come together to raise our voice in solidarity against this draconian SIR,” Raj said in a video.

At the protest, Raj raised slogans of “Vote chor, gaddi chor” and questioned the deletion of voters' names.

“Who are they to take away our votes? This is serious wrongdoing,” he alleged.

Raj said the protest was not merely about the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar but about scrapping the SIR altogether.

“Our fight is not merely for the resignation of Kumar. Even if he goes, another person, Agyanesh Kumar, may come in his place. That's not what we want. We want the SIR to be scrapped totally,” he said.