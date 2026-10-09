5 Injured In Fire At IIT Bombay Hostel After Gas Cylinder Pipe Leak

Mumbai: Five persons, including two children, were injured after a gas leakage from a cylinder pipe triggered a flare-up at a hostel on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay campus in Powai here on Thursday, officials said.

They said the incident was reported at around 10.25 pm from hostel number 6.

The injured were taken to BMC-run Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, an official said.

"Four of them were later shifted to civic body-run Kasturba Hospital at Chinchpokli. One remains admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. The five have been identified as Ansh Ahirwar (12), Tahjib Aalam (9), Ishwar Singh (37), Shivkumar Singh (34) and Anilkumar Yadav (23)," the official said.

Police personnel and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffers were mobilised following the incident, he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)