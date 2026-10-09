Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 27 FIRs registered in Delhi regarding protests against CEC.

Four BNS provisions most frequently invoked across these cases.

Common intention, disobedience, obstruction, assault were primary charges.

A total of 27 FIRs have been registered in Delhi over protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in seven days, with four provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) being invoked most frequently, according to an analysis of the cases.

The analysis found that 22 of the 27 FIRs include a provision relating to acts committed by several people with a common intention, while other frequently invoked sections concern violations of official orders, obstruction of public servants and assault on government employees.

Common Intention Provision Invoked In 22 FIRs

Section 3(5) of the BNS, which deals with joint criminal liability for acts committed by several people in furtherance of a common intention, has been invoked in 22 of the 27 FIRs.

Section 223(a), which concerns disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, features in 18 FIRs.

Sections 221 and 132 have each been invoked in 17 FIRs. Section 221 deals with obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties, while Section 132 concerns assault or the use of criminal force against a public servant to deter them from performing their duties.

Other Sections Invoked In The Cases

According to the compilation of FIRs, Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, which deals with causing damage to or defacing public property, has been invoked in nine cases.

Other provisions included in the cases relate to causing hurt, assaulting or obstructing public servants while on duty, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, offences involving assault or sexual harassment against women, and causing hurt using dangerous means.

What Do The Sections Mean?