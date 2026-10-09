A total of 27 FIRs were registered in Delhi over seven days regarding protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
27 FIRs In A Week Over Protests Against Gyanesh Kumar In Delhi, 22 Invoke BNS Common Intention Clause
Delhi Police registered 27 FIRs in seven days over protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. BNS Section 3(5), on common intention, was invoked in 22 cases, followed by other provisions.
- 27 FIRs registered in Delhi regarding protests against CEC.
- Four BNS provisions most frequently invoked across these cases.
- Common intention, disobedience, obstruction, assault were primary charges.
A total of 27 FIRs have been registered in Delhi over protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in seven days, with four provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) being invoked most frequently, according to an analysis of the cases.
The analysis found that 22 of the 27 FIRs include a provision relating to acts committed by several people with a common intention, while other frequently invoked sections concern violations of official orders, obstruction of public servants and assault on government employees.
Common Intention Provision Invoked In 22 FIRs
Section 3(5) of the BNS, which deals with joint criminal liability for acts committed by several people in furtherance of a common intention, has been invoked in 22 of the 27 FIRs.
Section 223(a), which concerns disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, features in 18 FIRs.
Sections 221 and 132 have each been invoked in 17 FIRs. Section 221 deals with obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties, while Section 132 concerns assault or the use of criminal force against a public servant to deter them from performing their duties.
Other Sections Invoked In The Cases
According to the compilation of FIRs, Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, which deals with causing damage to or defacing public property, has been invoked in nine cases.
Other provisions included in the cases relate to causing hurt, assaulting or obstructing public servants while on duty, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, offences involving assault or sexual harassment against women, and causing hurt using dangerous means.
What Do The Sections Mean?
- BNS Section 3(5): Joint liability for criminal acts committed by several people with a common intention.
- BNS Section 223(a): Disobedience to an order issued by a public servant.
- BNS Section 221: Obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties.
- BNS Section 132: Assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant to deter them from performing their duties.
- BNS Sections 121/121(1): Provisions relating to causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing official duties.
- BNS Section 115(2): Voluntarily causing hurt.
- BNS Section 126(2): Wrongful restraint.
- BNS Section 127(2): Wrongful confinement.
- BNS Sections 74/75: Provisions relating to assault against women and sexual harassment.
- BNS Section 118(1): Causing hurt using dangerous means or instruments.
- Section 3 of the PDPP Act: Causing damage to or defacing public property.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many FIRs were registered in Delhi concerning the protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?
What were the most frequently invoked legal provisions in the FIRs?
BNS Section 3(5), dealing with common intention, was invoked in 22 of the 27 FIRs. Section 223(a) (disobedience to official order) featured in 18 FIRs.
What does BNS Section 3(5) refer to?
BNS Section 3(5) deals with joint criminal liability. It applies when several people commit criminal acts together with a common intention.