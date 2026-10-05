25-Year-Old Gym Trainer Dies After Assault In Bengaluru, 4 Booked For Murder

A 25-year-old gym trainer has died following an alleged assault at an apartment in Bengaluru’s Kempapura area under the Amruthahalli police station limits.

The incident took place after the first anniversary celebrations of the gym where Nandan worked as a trainer. According to the complaint, Nandan had left home on Saturday, telling his family that he would return in the morning if he got late.

After the anniversary celebrations, Nandan and other gym staff reportedly went to the apartment of an acquaintance. A fight allegedly broke out at the apartment, during which Nandan was assaulted. He was later rushed to a private hospital in Hebbal, where he died.

Mother Alleges Assault

Nandan’s mother, Manjula, reached the hospital after learning about the incident and noticed injury marks on his body. She subsequently lodged a complaint with the Amruthahalli police, alleging that Nandan was assaulted during a fight at the apartment, resulting in his death.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a murder case against four people.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and Amruthahalli police have launched an investigation into the incident.