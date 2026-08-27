8th Pay Commission: Pensioners Want 15-Year Commuted Pension Rule Changed; Check What It Means

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pensioners seek shorter 15-year pension commutation restoration period.

Current 15-year rule ignores modern financial, demographic conditions.

Organisations propose 10-12 year restoration period.

For a Central government pensioner who commutes part of their pension at retirement, the decision can mean receiving a lump sum upfront but accepting a lower monthly pension for several years. Pensioner and employee organisations now want the period of reduced pension to be shortened.

Several bodies have approached the 8th Pay Commission with proposals to bring down the existing 15-year restoration period. Their demands range from 10 to 12 years, with some organisations arguing that the current system should be recalculated using present-day financial and demographic conditions, reported Livemint.

The issue centres on the recovery of the amount paid to a pensioner when part of their pension is commuted.

Rs 6.72 Lakh Difference In One Pension Example

Bharat Pensioners Samaj has illustrated the potential impact of a shorter restoration period using a pensioner whose basic pension is Rs 35,000 a month.

If the pensioner commutes 40 per cent of the basic pension, the commuted portion would be Rs 14,000 a month. Under an 11-year restoration period, this amount would be deducted for 132 months, taking the total deductions to Rs 18.48 lakh.

With the existing 15-year period, the deduction would continue for 180 months. The total amount deducted would therefore be Rs 25.20 lakh.

The difference between the two periods works out to Rs 6.72 lakh, representing the additional Rs 14,000 deduction over 48 months under the existing rule.

It is on the basis of such calculations that pensioner organisations are seeking an earlier restoration of the commuted portion.

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What Pension Commutation Means For Retirees

Under the Central Civil Services (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981, Central government employees can commute up to 40 per cent of their basic pension at retirement.

Instead of receiving that portion as part of their regular monthly pension, they receive a lump-sum commuted value. The corresponding portion is then deducted from their monthly pension.

Under the current framework, the commuted portion is restored after 15 years.

The organisations seeking a change want this period to be reassessed rather than continuing to apply the existing 15-year timeline.

Organisations Seek Different Restoration Periods

There is broad support among several employee and pensioner bodies for reducing the restoration period, although their proposed timelines differ.

The National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF) and Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) have sought an 11-year period.

The Indian Railways' Technical Supervisors' Association has proposed restoration after 12 years, while the All India New Pension Scheme Employees Federation has sought a 10-year period.

Bharat Pensioners Samaj and All Pensioners Association have also recommended restoration after 11 years.

The organisations have asked the 8th Pay Commission to examine these proposals as part of its consideration of pension-related issues.

Why The 15-Year Rule Is Being Reconsidered

The NC-JCM has argued that the existing restoration period was framed nearly four decades ago, using the financial and actuarial parameters applicable at the time.

It has pointed to changes in interest rates, life expectancy, mortality rates and actuarial risk as reasons for reassessing the calculation.

The organisation has used the example of a 61-year-old pensioner with a commutation factor of 8.194. Under its illustration, commuting Rs 100 of monthly pension would provide a lump sum of Rs 9,833.

The same pensioner would forgo Rs 12,000 through monthly deductions over 10 years. If the deduction continued for 15 years, the total would reach Rs 18,000.

Based on this calculation, the NC-JCM maintains that the commuted amount is effectively recovered in about 10 years and has therefore sought restoration after 11 years.

Bharat Pensioners Samaj has reached a similar conclusion using parameters from 1986, 2008 and 2023. Its memorandum points to lower interest rates, longer life expectancy and lower mortality rates, and estimates the recovery period at around 11.25 years using the latest parameters cited.

The organisation has also argued that mortality tables have been revised periodically to reflect changing longevity, whereas the pension commutation framework has not been updated adequately.

What Pensioners Are Asking The 8th Pay Commission To Change

The organisations have sought a review of Rule 10A of the Central Civil Services (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981.

Their proposals include reducing the restoration period and revising the commutation tables using updated actuarial, demographic and financial data.

The final position will depend on the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations and the government's decision on those recommendations.

Until any change is formally notified, the existing rule remains applicable and the commuted portion of pension continues to be restored after 15 years.

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