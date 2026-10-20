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English NewsBusinessMuhurat Trading 2026: NSE Schedules First Afternoon Session In 69 Years On November 8

Muhurat Trading 2026: NSE Schedules First Afternoon Session In 69 Years On November 8

The session marks the start of the new Hindu accounting year, known as Samvat, and carries both cultural and financial weight for investors across the country.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diwali Muhurat trading shifts to afternoon this year.
  • NSE schedules special session November 8, 2:20-3:30 PM.
  • Muhurat trading marks Samvat New Year, symbolizing prosperity.

For nearly seven decades, Diwali's Muhurat trading session has been an evening affair. This year, that changes. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has scheduled the special session for the afternoon of Sunday, November 8, ending a tradition that has held since the session's formal inception 69 years ago.

Investors, by most accounts, are looking forward to the change. Trading in daylight, rather than after dark, will add a fresh note to a ritual that many market participants hold dear.

NSE Muhurat Timings: Market Opens 2.20pm, Closes 3.30pm

The exchange confirmed the details in a formal notification. "In continuation to circular No. NSE/COM/71784 dated December 15, 2025, a special live trading session shall be held on Sunday, November 08, 2026 on account of Muhurat trading on Diwali as per the following schedule," NSE said, as quoted by Outlook Money.

According to the schedule:

Normal market opens: 2.20pm
Normal market closes: 3.30pm
Cut-off for position limit and collateral value set-up: 3.40pm
Trade modification end time: 3.40pm

The circular also set out clearing and operational requirements for participants taking part in the session.

Also Read : 8th Pay Commission: What Employees And Pensioners Can Expect From October 22-23 Meetings

Muhurat Trading Marks Start of New Samvat Accounting Year

Markets remain shut for regular trading on Diwali itself, but the exchanges open their platforms for this brief, symbolic window. The session marks the start of the new Hindu accounting year, known as Samvat, and carries both cultural and financial weight for investors across the country.

According to traditional belief, investing during this auspicious astrological window brings wealth, prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead. For many participants, the session is less about chasing quick profits and more about honouring Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.

Retail Investors Eye Long-Term Buys in Muhurat Session

The spirit of the occasion tends to show in how people trade. Retail investors often buy modest quantities of shares in companies they intend to hold for the long term, treating the purchase as a ceremonial first step in passing wealth down the generations. Stock brokers and traditional business owners, meanwhile, perform customary rituals to consecrate their new account books.

The mood, as a rule, is one of optimism, with the wider financial community coming together to mark the meeting point of old traditions and modern capital markets. This year, that gathering will simply take place a few hours earlier in the day.

Also Read : Oil Freight Costs Surge: What It Means For India’s Refining Margins And Crude Import Bill

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Diwali Muhurat trading changed this year?

This year, the Diwali Muhurat trading session will be held in the afternoon instead of its traditional evening slot. This marks the first time in 69 years the session has changed its long-standing schedule.

What are the specific timings for this year's Muhurat trading session?

On Sunday, November 8, 2026, the normal market opens at 2:20 PM and closes at 3:30 PM. The cut-off for position limits and collateral value setup is 3:40 PM.

What is the significance of Muhurat trading?

Muhurat trading marks the beginning of the new Hindu accounting year, Samvat. It is considered an auspicious time for investing to bring wealth and prosperity for the year ahead.

How do investors typically approach the Muhurat trading session?

Retail investors often buy small quantities of shares for long-term holding, viewing it as a ceremonial step. The session is more about honoring Goddess Lakshmi and tradition than chasing quick profits.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Muhurat Trading Timings Muhurat Trading 2026 November 8 Diwali Session Diwali Session Diwali Trading Session
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