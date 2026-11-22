Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 24, 2026, coinciding with Dev Deepawali and Guru Nanak Jayanti. The auspicious occasion holds special religious significance, with devotees observing rituals such as holy baths, lighting earthen lamps, worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, and donating food and clothes to those in need. According to astrological beliefs, making donations based on one's zodiac sign on this day can bring prosperity, happiness and relief from planetary difficulties.

Kartik Purnima is also known as Tripurari Purnima. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasura on this day, freeing the gods from his tyranny. The occasion is therefore celebrated as Dev Deepawali, or the Diwali of the gods. It is also believed that Lord Vishnu took his first incarnation as Matsya (fish) on this auspicious date.

Kartik Purnima 2026 Date And Auspicious Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik Purnima will be observed on November 24, 2026.

Purnima Tithi Begins: November 23 at 11:42 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends: November 24 at 8:23 PM

Kartik Purnima Observance: November 24, 2026

The religious observances and rituals will be performed on November 24. The occasion also marks the conclusion of the month-long Kartik holy bathing period.

Kartik Purnima Puja Vidhi And Rituals

Kartik Purnima is considered an auspicious day for prayers, charity and spiritual activities. Devotees can begin the day by waking up early and taking a holy bath. Those unable to visit a sacred river can add a few drops of Gangajal to their bathing water at home and remember the holy rivers while bathing.

After the bath, devotees should offer water to the Sun using a copper vessel and chant Surya mantras. Donating green fodder and money at a cow shelter is also considered auspicious.

Devotees can also worship Lord Shiva by offering water to the Shivling and chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya'. Lighting camphor and performing aarti are among the recommended rituals. Lord Ganesha, Goddess Parvati, Lord Kartikeya and Nandi should also be worshipped.

Lighting a lamp before Lord Hanuman and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa or Sundarkand is another ritual associated with the occasion.

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Why Is Deepdaan Important On Dev Deepawali?

Lighting earthen lamps, known as Deepdaan, is one of the most significant rituals of Kartik Purnima. According to religious beliefs, the gods descend to the ghats of the Ganga River on this day and celebrate by lighting lamps.

Devotees traditionally light diyas near rivers, ponds and other sacred places. It is believed that Deepdaan helps remove obstacles and difficulties from life and brings prosperity.

People can also decorate the main entrance of their homes with mango-leaf torans and light diyas around the house, following traditions similar to Diwali celebrations.

Tulsi Puja On Kartik Purnima

Worshipping Tulsi holds special importance on Kartik Purnima. Devotees traditionally worship the Tulsi plant along with Shaligram, a sacred representation of Lord Vishnu.

Lighting a diya in front of the Tulsi plant is considered auspicious. According to religious beliefs, this ritual brings happiness and prosperity to the household and helps remove financial difficulties.

Worshipping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and the holy Ganga, along with performing havan and other religious rituals, is also considered beneficial.

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Donate Food And Clothes To The Needy

Charity is another important aspect of Kartik Purnima. According to astrologer Dr Aneesh Vyas, donating on this occasion is believed to bring the spiritual benefits equivalent to performing ten yajnas.

Devotees should donate according to their financial capacity. Food grains, rice, pulses, fruits, warm clothes and other essential items can be offered to underprivileged people.

Such acts of charity are traditionally associated with prosperity, happiness and well-being within the family.

Mythological Significance Of Kartik Purnima

Kartik Purnima is associated with two important mythological events.

Lord Shiva And Tripurasura: According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva defeated the powerful demon Tripurasura on this day. The demon had troubled the gods, and his defeat brought relief to them. Following this victory, Lord Shiva came to be known as Tripurari.

Lord Vishnu's Matsya Avatar: Kartik Purnima is also associated with Lord Vishnu's first incarnation as Matsya, or a fish. According to religious beliefs, Lord Vishnu took this form during a great deluge to protect the world. Devotees can organise or listen to the Satyanarayan Katha on this occasion.

Sesame Seed Bath On Kartik Purnima For Shani Dosha

Taking a bath with water mixed with sesame seeds is considered auspicious on Kartik Purnima. According to astrologer Dr Aneesh Vyas, this ritual is believed to provide relief from Shani Dosha, particularly the difficulties associated with Shani Sade Sati.

It is also traditionally believed to help reduce the effects of Pitru Dosha, Chandal Dosha and Nadi Dosha in one's horoscope.

Zodiac-Wise Donations To Make On Kartik Purnima 2026

According to astrologer Dr Aneesh Vyas, donating items according to one's zodiac sign on Kartik Purnima is considered beneficial. Here is what each zodiac sign should donate on this occasion:

Aries: People born under Aries should donate jaggery on Kartik Purnima. According to astrological beliefs, this helps attract positive energy and strengthen financial stability.

Taurus: Taurus natives should donate warm clothes or woollen garments to poor and needy people. This is believed to bring happiness and prosperity, particularly during the winter season.

Gemini: People belonging to Gemini should donate green gram (moong dal). This is considered beneficial for strengthening Mercury and removing obstacles from important tasks.

Cancer: Cancer natives should donate rice on this auspicious occasion. Donating white-coloured items is believed to bring mental peace and prosperity to the household.

Leo: People born under Leo should donate wheat. According to astrological beliefs, food donation helps improve respect and recognition and attracts the blessings of the Sun.

Virgo: Virgo natives should donate green fodder to cows at a cow shelter. This is believed to reduce difficulties and bring good fortune.

Libra: People belonging to Libra should arrange meals for poor and needy people or donate food items. This is traditionally associated with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Scorpio: Scorpio natives should donate jaggery and gram. This is believed to reduce the negative effects of Mars and enhance courage.

Sagittarius: People born under Sagittarius should donate warm food items, such as pearl millet (bajra), according to the season. This is considered auspicious for receiving Jupiter's blessings and overcoming delays in important work.

Capricorn: Capricorn natives should donate blankets to poor and homeless people. According to astrological beliefs, this helps please Saturn and provides relief from the difficulties associated with Shani Sade Sati and Dhaiya.

Aquarius: People belonging to Aquarius should donate black gram (urad dal). This is believed to help pacify planetary difficulties and bring stability to life.

Pisces: Pisces natives should donate turmeric and sweets made from gram flour (besan). Donating yellow-coloured items is traditionally associated with Lord Vishnu's blessings and happiness in the family.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]