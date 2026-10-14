Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Astrological analysis predicts Rahul Gandhi's sustained protest pressure.

However, government concession to demands remains challenging, analysis finds.

Modi government expected to withstand opposition pressure, astrologer predicts.

Overall, astrology foresees a continuing political contest, no clear victory.

Rahul Gandhi’s protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has intensified, with the opposition taking its campaign from the streets to the Supreme Court. However, the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation remains unresolved. According to an astrological analysis, Rahul Gandhi may succeed in keeping the issue in the spotlight, but getting the government to accept the opposition’s demands could remain a challenge. The analysis by senior Vedic astrologer Hirdesh Kumar Singh examines the planetary indications surrounding Rahul Gandhi, the BJP and the government’s response to the ongoing political confrontation. It suggests that while the controversy could increase pressure on the ruling establishment, it does not necessarily indicate an immediate political setback for the Narendra Modi government.

Rahul Gandhi’s SIR protest reaches the Supreme Court

On October 12, Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the INDIA bloc marched towards the Supreme Court over the SIR controversy. After they could not meet Chief Justice Surya Kant directly, the opposition decided to pursue the matter through a legal petition. The developments came amid continuing protests and restrictions, with opposition leaders pressing for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The astrological analysis notes that the period between October 10 and 12 had been identified as a potentially confrontational phase, with Rahul Gandhi likely to adopt an aggressive stance. According to the astrologer, Mars in Rahul Gandhi’s birth chart indicates the determination to fight and sustain a political campaign. However, the analysis does not point to a strong planetary combination that would translate this fighting spirit into an immediate victory. In simple terms, Rahul Gandhi may be able to keep the controversy alive through protests, public statements and legal action, but persuading the government to concede to his demands could prove considerably more difficult.

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What does Rahul Gandhi’s horoscope indicate?

The astrological reading suggests that Rahul Gandhi has the potential to maintain pressure on the government and keep the SIR issue in public discussion. However, the planetary indications do not suggest that his demands, including the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner or changes to the electoral revision process, will necessarily be accepted immediately. The analysis also points to possible fluctuations in coordination among opposition allies. Maintaining unity and presenting evidence to support their allegations will therefore remain important for the opposition. While the campaign could help Rahul Gandhi strengthen his position as a leading voice against the government, the analysis cautions against interpreting increased political activity as a guaranteed electoral advantage.

Will the Modi government face political pressure?

The astrological assessment suggests that the BJP could face pressure to respond to the opposition’s allegations and explain its position on the controversy. However, it does not indicate an immediate threat to the government’s stability or a decisive erosion of the party’s support base. The analysis refers to the BJP’s annual horoscope, particularly Rahu’s placement in the eleventh house, as an indication of political connections and support. On this basis, the astrologer suggests that the party may be able to withstand the opposition’s campaign even as the controversy continues. The government could still face the challenge of addressing questions surrounding the SIR process and managing the political fallout. However, according to the astrological interpretation, mounting criticism alone should not be taken as a sign of a major political crisis.

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October 13-15 may remain crucial for the SIR controversy

The period from October 13 to 15 is highlighted in the analysis as an important phase to watch. The earlier astrological assessment had indicated the possibility of discussions and a response from the government during this period. However, the analysis does not establish that a major decision or a change in the government’s position is certain. The direction of the controversy will depend on whether any concrete developments emerge around the SIR process or whether the political confrontation continues through protests and legal proceedings. For Rahul Gandhi, the immediate challenge will be to convert public attention into a tangible outcome. For the Modi government, the focus will remain on responding to the opposition’s criticism while managing the political pressure. The astrological reading therefore points to a continuing political contest rather than an assured victory for either side.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]