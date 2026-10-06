Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vivo launched X Fold 6, V80, and S2 FE in India.

X Fold 6 is premium foldable with 200MP ZEISS camera.

V80 offers ZEISS cameras, 7,200mAh battery for photographers.

S2 FE focuses on huge 10,000mAh battery capacity.

Vivo has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with three new devices aimed at very different buyers. The company has introduced the premium Vivo X Fold 6, the photography-focused Vivo V80 and the battery-centric Vivo S2 FE. The three smartphones cover a wide price range, with the X Fold 6 positioned as Vivo's most expensive offering, while the V80 targets premium smartphone users and the S2 FE focuses heavily on endurance.

Vivo X Fold 6: Flagship Foldable With 200MP Camera

Priced at Rs 2,19,999, the Vivo X Fold 6 is available in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. It features a 6.51-inch cover screen and an 8.02-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display. Both screens support adaptive refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz and offer peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits.

The foldable is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset, based on a 3nm architecture. It also carries IPX8, IPX9 and IP5X ratings for protection against water, freezing conditions and dust.

Photography is one of the biggest highlights. The ZEISS-backed rear camera system includes a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x HyperZoom, along with a 50MP ultrawide camera. There are also two 20MP selfie cameras.

The phone houses a 6,900mAh battery with support for 80W wired FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. It runs Android 17-based OriginOS 7, with features such as AI tools and Origin Workbench for multitasking.

Pre-bookings are open, while sales begin October 13 in Nebula Teal and Prism Black.

Vivo V80 Brings ZEISS Cameras And A 7,200mAh Battery

The Vivo V80 is priced from Rs 62,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB version costs Rs 69,999, while the 8GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 79,999.

The phone gets a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It weighs 203 grams and includes a 3D ultrasonic single-point fingerprint sensor. IP68 and IP69 ratings add protection against water and dust.

Under the hood is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, supported by a 4,300 sq mm vapour cooling chamber.

The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700V primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom and OIS, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. A 50MP camera handles selfies.

Battery capacity stands at 7,200mAh, with 90W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and is promised six years of security updates.

Sales start October 13, with Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue and Stellar Black offered as colour options.

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Vivo S2 FE Focuses On Massive 10,000mAh Battery

The Vivo S2 FE takes a different approach, putting battery capacity ahead of flagship-level specifications. The 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 38,999, while the 8GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs 42,999.

It features a flat 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The device also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings and is designed with military-grade durability.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset powers the phone, paired with a 3,800 sq mm vapour cooling chamber.

Its headline feature is the enormous 10,000mAh battery. It supports 44W wired fast charging as well as wired reverse charging, allowing users to charge other compatible devices.

For photography, the S2 FE has a 50MP primary rear camera alongside a 2MP bokeh sensor. A 32MP front camera handles selfies. The phone ships with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Sales begin October 20 in Stellar Green, Zen White and Titan Black.

Which Vivo Phone Should You Buy?

The Vivo X Fold 6 is aimed at buyers who want a premium foldable with powerful multitasking capabilities, a large battery and an ambitious camera system. Its Rs 2,19,999 price makes it a luxury purchase, but the 200MP camera and 6,900mAh battery help distinguish it from conventional foldables.

The Vivo V80 appears better suited to mobile photographers, creators and users who want a high-refresh-rate display alongside strong battery life. Its ZEISS camera setup and 7,200mAh battery are major attractions, although the absence of wireless charging could be a consideration at this price.

The Vivo S2 FE has a much narrower proposition. Its 10,000mAh battery makes it particularly interesting for frequent travellers, delivery workers and users who prioritise long endurance. However, the 44W charging support and mid-range processor mean it is better viewed as a specialist battery-focused smartphone rather than an all-round flagship alternative.

Three Phones, Three Different Priorities

With the X Fold 6, V80 and S2 FE, Vivo has created a lineup where each device has a clearly defined audience. The X Fold 6 pushes premium foldable hardware, the V80 concentrates on cameras and overall flagship-like features, while the S2 FE puts battery endurance at the centre of its proposition.