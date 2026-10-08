Festive Photography Guide: How To Shoot Pandals, Diyas, & Fireworks With A Mirrorless Camera

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Festivals and Amazon sale: time for camera upgrades.

Optimize camera: wide aperture, fast shutter, increased ISO.

Fast lenses, spare battery, tripod; use image stabilization.

Ensure genuine deal: verify kit, seller, final price.

Durga Puja runs from October 16 to 21 this year, and Diwali's main day, Lakshmi Puja, falls on Sunday, November 8. Both festivals are full of low light, glowing lamps, crowds and movement, which are the conditions where camera gear and settings matter most. With Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 starting at 12 AM on October 8, it is a natural time to plan a purchase.

Settings For Pandals, Diyas And Rangoli

In dim light, start with a wide aperture, a shutter speed fast enough to freeze people, usually around 1/100 second or faster, and raise ISO as needed, since a little noise is better than a blurred shot. Set white balance manually or shoot RAW, because warm lamps and mixed lighting can push colours off.

Use the camera's touchscreen to focus on the diya flame or a face, and expose slightly lower so highlights are not blown out. Image stabilisation in the lens or body helps with steady handheld shots of idols and decorations.

Lenses And Gear For Low Light

Many beginner kits ship with an 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 lens, such as the one paired with the Canon EOS R100 and EOS R50, which lets in relatively little light at its long end. A fast prime, for example a 35mm f/1.8 lens, gathers far more light and keeps backgrounds soft, and Canon's RF lineup includes an RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM.

Carry a spare battery, since long shoots drain power, and a lightweight tripod for night frames. For fireworks, a tripod and a slow shutter speed of a few seconds let the trails build up in a single frame. Keep a safe distance from fireworks and protect your lens from sparks and smoke.

Buy Smart In The Sale

Check whether a listing is a kit or body only, and whether a memory card and bag are included. Confirm the seller and warranty, and compare the final payable amount after offers. Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply.

You can browse Canon cameras and accessories on Amazon and note today's prices on your shortlist so you can recognise a genuine markdown.