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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsFestive Photography Guide: How To Shoot Pandals, Diyas, & Fireworks With A Mirrorless Camera

Festive Photography Guide: How To Shoot Pandals, Diyas, & Fireworks With A Mirrorless Camera

Durga Puja runs October 16 to 21 and Diwali falls on November 8. Here are the camera settings, lenses and accessories for shooting pandals, diyas and fireworks in low light.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Festivals and Amazon sale: time for camera upgrades.
  • Optimize camera: wide aperture, fast shutter, increased ISO.
  • Fast lenses, spare battery, tripod; use image stabilization.
  • Ensure genuine deal: verify kit, seller, final price.

Durga Puja runs from October 16 to 21 this year, and Diwali's main day, Lakshmi Puja, falls on Sunday, November 8. Both festivals are full of low light, glowing lamps, crowds and movement, which are the conditions where camera gear and settings matter most. With Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 starting at 12 AM on October 8, it is a natural time to plan a purchase.

Settings For Pandals, Diyas And Rangoli

In dim light, start with a wide aperture, a shutter speed fast enough to freeze people, usually around 1/100 second or faster, and raise ISO as needed, since a little noise is better than a blurred shot. Set white balance manually or shoot RAW, because warm lamps and mixed lighting can push colours off.

Use the camera's touchscreen to focus on the diya flame or a face, and expose slightly lower so highlights are not blown out. Image stabilisation in the lens or body helps with steady handheld shots of idols and decorations.

Lenses And Gear For Low Light

Many beginner kits ship with an 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 lens, such as the one paired with the Canon EOS R100 and EOS R50, which lets in relatively little light at its long end. A fast prime, for example a 35mm f/1.8 lens, gathers far more light and keeps backgrounds soft, and Canon's RF lineup includes an RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM.

Carry a spare battery, since long shoots drain power, and a lightweight tripod for night frames. For fireworks, a tripod and a slow shutter speed of a few seconds let the trails build up in a single frame. Keep a safe distance from fireworks and protect your lens from sparks and smoke.

Buy Smart In The Sale

Check whether a listing is a kit or body only, and whether a memory card and bag are included. Confirm the seller and warranty, and compare the final payable amount after offers. Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply.

You can browse Canon cameras and accessories on Amazon and note today's prices on your shortlist so you can recognise a genuine markdown.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What camera settings are recommended for low-light festival photography?

Use a wide aperture, a shutter speed of 1/100 second or faster, and raise ISO as needed. Set white balance manually or shoot RAW to ensure accurate colors.

What type of lens is best for low-light festival photography?

A fast prime lens, such as a 35mm f/1.8, is recommended. It gathers more light and helps keep backgrounds soft compared to standard kit lenses.

What should I check when buying camera gear during the Amazon sale?

Check if the listing includes a kit or body, memory card, and bag. Verify the seller and warranty, then compare the final payable amount after offers.

Are there any special discounts during Amazon's Great Indian Festival?

Amazon offers a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards. Prime members get up to 10% extra benefits, but caps and minimum order values apply.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival TEchnology News
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