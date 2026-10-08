PCB Announces PSL Schedule; Another IPL-PSL Showdown Looms

Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) are set for another scheduling clash in 2027. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the dates for the 12th edition of the PSL, with the tournament scheduled to begin on March 18 and conclude on May 2.

The overlap between the two major T20 leagues has now become a recurring issue. IPL and PSL first witnessed a direct scheduling conflict in 2025, while a similar situation occurred again in 2026. With PSL once again occupying the March-May window, the clash with the IPL is expected to continue next year.

PSL 12 To Run From March 18 To May 2

According to PCB, PSL 12 will be played from March 18 to May 2. The dates were finalized following consultations with the relevant stakeholders and partners.

The scheduling overlap could pose a financial challenge for PCB, considering IPL's massive global reach and commercial value. Both tournaments attract international players and audiences, making the clash significant for franchises, broadcasters and sponsors.

PCB is also expected to announce further details regarding the upcoming season, including the player auction, retention lists, direct signings and player trades.

IPL 2027 Schedule Yet To Be Confirmed

The schedule for IPL 2027 has not been announced yet, but the tournament is expected to take place during the usual March-May window. The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled for December, while November 15 has been set as the deadline for franchises to submit their retention lists.

With PSL 12 now confirmed to run from March 18 to May 2, another IPL-PSL clash appears increasingly likely in 2027.

IPL-PSL Clash Also Took Place In 2026

The two leagues also overlapped in 2026. The 11th season of PSL was held from March 26 to May 3, while IPL 2026 began on March 28 and continued until May 31.

Despite the scheduling clash, PCB highlighted the strong attendance at PSL final, claiming that 32,461 spectators turned up for the title match.