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English NewsSportsCricketNepal Floods: Cricket Stars Issue Appeal As Floods Trigger Destruction

Nepal Floods: Cricket Stars Issue Appeal As Floods Trigger Destruction

Nepal Floods: Nepal cricketers Sandeep Lamichhane and Dipendra Singh Airee urge people to stay alert as floods and landslides cause destruction.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nepal cricketers urged vigilance amid devastating floods, landslides.
  • Airee warned residents near Trishuli River to exercise caution.
  • Disaster caused infrastructure damage, loss of life, ongoing rescues.

Nepal Floods: Nepal cricketers Sandeep Lamichhane and Dipendra Singh Airee have urged people to remain vigilant as devastating floods and landslides continue to affect several parts of the country. Airee specifically appealed to residents living near the Trishuli River to exercise caution as authorities continue rescue and relief operations.

Nepal Cricketers Issue Safety Appeal

Airee expressed concern over the destruction caused by the floods and landslides and urged people in vulnerable areas to prioritise their safety.

The Nepal all-rounder particularly warned residents near the Trishuli River to remain alert and move to safer locations if required, amid concerns over rising water levels and the threat of further flooding.

The disaster has damaged roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure across affected areas. Rescue teams have been working to reach people stranded by the floods and landslides while authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage.

Watch: Dipendra Airee's Post Amid Nepal Floods

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dipendra Singh Airee (@dipendraairee45)

Sandeep Lamichhane Urges People To Exercise Caution

Lamichhane also took to social media to urge people to remain cautious during the ongoing crisis.

The Nepal leg-spinner's message came as authorities stepped up rescue and relief efforts and continued monitoring areas along the Trishuli River and other vulnerable regions.

Both cricketers' appeals came amid reports of significant destruction and loss of life, with several people also reported missing as rescue operations continued.

Watch: Sandeep Lamichhane's Story Amid Nepal Floods


Nepal Floods: Cricket Stars Issue Appeal As Floods Trigger Destruction

The situation has prompted increased concern across Nepal, with people in vulnerable locations being advised to follow instructions issued by authorities and avoid areas at risk of flooding and landslides.

Lamichhane and Airee's messages have brought further attention to the seriousness of the disaster, as the Nepal cricket community joins wider efforts to encourage people to stay safe and support those affected.

With rescue and relief operations ongoing, authorities continue to monitor the situation and work to assist communities hit by the floods and landslides.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who issued warnings about the Nepal floods?

Nepal cricketers Sandeep Lamichhane and Dipendra Singh Airee urged people to remain vigilant. Airee specifically warned residents near the Trishuli River about rising water levels.

Which specific river area was highlighted for caution?

Dipendra Singh Airee particularly warned residents near the Trishuli River to remain alert. This was due to concerns over rising water levels and the threat of further flooding.

What kind of damage have the floods caused?

The disaster has damaged roads, bridges, homes, and other infrastructure across affected areas. Rescue teams are working to reach stranded people and assess the extent of the damage.

What are authorities doing in response to the disaster?

Authorities are conducting rescue and relief operations, monitoring vulnerable regions, and advising people to follow instructions. They continue to assist communities hit by the floods and landslides.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal Floods Floods Landslides Dipendra Singh Airee Nepal Cricket
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