Nepal Floods: Cricket Stars Issue Appeal As Floods Trigger Destruction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nepal cricketers urged vigilance amid devastating floods, landslides.

Airee warned residents near Trishuli River to exercise caution.

Disaster caused infrastructure damage, loss of life, ongoing rescues.

Nepal Floods: Nepal cricketers Sandeep Lamichhane and Dipendra Singh Airee have urged people to remain vigilant as devastating floods and landslides continue to affect several parts of the country. Airee specifically appealed to residents living near the Trishuli River to exercise caution as authorities continue rescue and relief operations.

Nepal Cricketers Issue Safety Appeal

Airee expressed concern over the destruction caused by the floods and landslides and urged people in vulnerable areas to prioritise their safety.

The Nepal all-rounder particularly warned residents near the Trishuli River to remain alert and move to safer locations if required, amid concerns over rising water levels and the threat of further flooding.

The disaster has damaged roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure across affected areas. Rescue teams have been working to reach people stranded by the floods and landslides while authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage.

Watch: Dipendra Airee's Post Amid Nepal Floods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipendra Singh Airee (@dipendraairee45)

Sandeep Lamichhane Urges People To Exercise Caution

Lamichhane also took to social media to urge people to remain cautious during the ongoing crisis.

The Nepal leg-spinner's message came as authorities stepped up rescue and relief efforts and continued monitoring areas along the Trishuli River and other vulnerable regions.

Both cricketers' appeals came amid reports of significant destruction and loss of life, with several people also reported missing as rescue operations continued.

Watch: Sandeep Lamichhane's Story Amid Nepal Floods





The situation has prompted increased concern across Nepal, with people in vulnerable locations being advised to follow instructions issued by authorities and avoid areas at risk of flooding and landslides.

Lamichhane and Airee's messages have brought further attention to the seriousness of the disaster, as the Nepal cricket community joins wider efforts to encourage people to stay safe and support those affected.

With rescue and relief operations ongoing, authorities continue to monitor the situation and work to assist communities hit by the floods and landslides.