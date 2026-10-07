Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alzheimer's affects memory, thinking, and daily activities worldwide.

Blood tests now detect Alzheimer's biomarkers in symptomatic patients.

Mild symptoms like memory issues may signal early Alzheimer's.

Early diagnosis allows better planning and symptom management options.

Alzheimer’s disease is a condition that affects the brain and slowly affects memory, thinking, and the ability to carry out daily activities. It is the most common cause of dementia. According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease may account for 60 to 70% of these cases. The changes linked to Alzheimer’s can start in the brain years before serious memory problems become visible.

Blood Tests For Alzheimer’s

For decades, diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease has relied heavily on clinical assessment, cognitive testing and, when needed, more specialised investigations. Today, a new development is changing that landscape: blood-based biomarkers that can detect biological changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Among the biomarkers being studied are phosphorylated tau (p-tau) and amyloid-beta.

Amyloid is a protein found naturally in the body. In Alzheimer’s disease, abnormal amyloid can build up in the brain and form deposits. Tau is another protein found inside brain cells. When tau changes abnormally, it can form clumps inside these cells and damage them. These changes can happen before a person develops serious memory problems.

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Blood-based biomarker tests have moved into clinical care, but their current role is primarily in people who already have cognitive symptoms or impairment and are undergoing evaluation for suspected Alzheimer’s disease. They are not currently recommended as general screening tests for people with no symptoms. The Alzheimer’s Association issued its first clinical practice guideline on blood-based biomarkers in 2025. The guideline focuses on their use in specialised care for people with objective cognitive impairment, such as mild cognitive impairment or dementia, when Alzheimer’s disease is suspected. Depending on the accuracy of a particular test, blood biomarkers may help triage patients for further testing or, for sufficiently accurate tests, potentially serve as an alternative to amyloid PET or cerebrospinal fluid testing in specialised settings.

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Early Signs of Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s does not always begin with severe memory loss. The first signs can be mild and may be mistaken for stress or normal ageing.

Forgetting recent conversations or events

Asking the same questions repeatedly

Finding familiar tasks difficult

Struggling to find common words

Losing things more often

Getting confused about dates or places

Finding it harder to make simple decisions

Changes in mood or behaviour

Early-onset Alzheimer’s can affect people before the age of 65. Since these symptoms can appear during working years, they may sometimes be mistaken for stress, tiredness or burnout.

Treatment And Support

The field is continuing to evolve. Researchers are studying whether blood biomarkers can eventually identify Alzheimer’s-related changes years before memory and thinking problems appear, while also investigating what early detection would mean for patients who have no symptoms. Early diagnosis gives patients and families more time to understand the condition and plan care. Treatment may include medicines that help manage symptoms. Cognitive Stimulation Therapy can also help some people with mild to moderate dementia. It uses simple activities and discussions to support memory, thinking and communication.

Memory changes that continue or start affecting daily life should not simply be dismissed as normal ageing. Consulting a neurologist early can help identify the cause and decide what testing, treatment and support may be needed.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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