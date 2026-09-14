Samay Raina, Medha Shankar Holidaying In Switzerland? Internet Thinks So

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina denied dating Sharon Verma amidst online speculation.

A blurred photo allegedly shows Samay, Medha together in Switzerland.

Dating rumors fueled by joint appearances, recent airport sightings.

Medha's deleted post background resembled Samay's rap video.

Samay Raina has recently found himself linked to two women - Medha Shankar and Sharon Verma. The rumours about Sharon took off after she joined the second season of India’s Got Latent as a panellist, having previously appeared as a contestant during the show’s controversial first season. When fans pressed Samay for an answer, he put the speculation to rest, saying the two weren’t dating. He brushed it off as “the Internet doing its thing”.

Samay Raina, Medha Shankar Holidaying In Switzerland?

Amid the ongoing speculation surrounding Samay and Medha, a picture purportedly showing the two in Switzerland has gone viral on social media. In the image, a man and a woman who appear to be Samay and Medha can reportedly be seen strolling through Interlaken, Switzerland. However, the picture is blurred, making it impossible to independently ascertain whether the two individuals are indeed Samay and Medha.

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Nevertheless, the image has added fuel to the dating rumours, which neither Samay nor Medha has confirmed.

Samay and medha spotted at interlaken, Switzerland! 👀 pic.twitter.com/VZzTCmZbPl — Stutii (@Sam0kayy) September 13, 2026

“Crazy bro, crazy,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Awesome bro. Good for her. He deserves better.”

A third user, however, questioned the authenticity of the speculation, writing, “Oi, bhi random logon ki photo lo, blurry si, aur naam chaap do.”

ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral photograph.

Samay Raina, Medha Shankar Dating Rumours

The rumour surrounding Samay and Medha started churning earlier this year when they were seen together in public more than once, including at the Mumbai premiere of Anandam back in June. They also headed off in different directions once photographers showed up.

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Interest picked up again this past week when Filmfare reported that the two had been on the same flight and were later spotted together at Mumbai Airport.

More recently, internet sleuths have zeroed in on a deleted post from Medha’s account showing her in a green T-shirt in what looks like an indoor setting. Some fans pointed out that the grey wall in the background resembled one that appeared in a recent Samay Raina rap video, leading to speculation that the two might have been in the same place at the same time.